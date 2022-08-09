Box office Italia: “Thor: Love and Thunder” ancora capolista

Ultime Notizie
(Box office Italia: incassi 4-7 agosto 2022) Al botteghino italiano la prima posizione è ancora occupata da “Thor: Love and Thunder“, segue al secondo posto “Top Gun: Maverick” e al terzo “Porco Rosso“.

Box office Italia: la top ten completa

Thor

1 – Thor: Love and Thunder

  • Regia: Taika Waititi
  • Settimane: 5
  • week-end: € 243.115 (totale: € 9.899.392)
  • Schermi: 167
  • Distribuzione: Warner Bros.

2 – Top Gun : Maverick

  • Regia: Joseph Kosinski
  • Settimane: 11
  • week-end: € 142.786 (totale: € 11.850.481)
  • Schermi: 168
  • Distribuzione: Eagle Pictures

3 – Porco Rosso

  • Regia: Hayao Miyazaki
  • Settimane: 1
  • week-end: € 92.540 (totale: € 358.736)
  • Schermi: 124
  • Distribuzione: Lucky Red

4 – Elvis

Elvis poster

  • Regia: Baz Luhrmann
  • Settimane: 7
  • week-end: € 84.050 (totale: € 2.818.252)
  • Schermi: 144
  • Distribuzione: Warner Bros.

5 – Jurassic World : Il Dominio

  • Regia: Colin Trevorrow
  • Settimane: 10
  • week-end: € 65.380 (totale: € 7.871.872)
  • Schermi: 115
  • Distribuzione: a Universal Pictures

6 – The Twin – L’altro volto del male

Twin box office Italia

  • Regia: Taneli Mustonen
  • Settimane: 3
  • week-end: € 35.918 (totale: € 214.875)
  • Schermi: 97
  • Distribuzione: Notorious Pictures

7 – Shark Bait

  • Regia: James Nunn
  • Settimane: 2
  • week-end:  € 30.369 (totale: € 99.222)
  • Schermi: 113
  • Distribuzione: Adler Entertainment

8 – Lightyear – La vera storia di Buzz

  • Regia: Angus MacLane
  • Settimane: 8
  • week-end: € 29.823 (totale: € 2.523.900)
  • Schermi: 110
  • Distribuzione: Walt Disney

9 – Peter va sulla luna

  • Regia: Ali Samadi Ahadi
  • Settimane: 3
  • week-end: € 24.342 (totale: € 117.526)
  • Schermi: 110
  • Distribuzione: Koch Media

10 – Sposa in rosso

  • Regia: Gianni Costantino
  • Settimane: 1
  • week-end: € 15.215 (totale: € 15.215)
  • Schermi: 88
  • Distribuzione: Adler Entertainment

