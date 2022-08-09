Box office Italia: “Thor: Love and Thunder” ancora capolista

(Box office Italia: incassi 4-7 agosto 2022) Al botteghino italiano la prima posizione è ancora occupata da “Thor: Love and Thunder“, segue al secondo posto “Top Gun: Maverick” e al terzo “Porco Rosso“.
Box office Italia: la top ten completa
- Regia: Taika Waititi
- Settimane: 5
- week-end: € 243.115 (totale: € 9.899.392)
- Schermi: 167
- Distribuzione: Warner Bros.
2 – Top Gun : Maverick
- Regia: Joseph Kosinski
- Settimane: 11
- week-end: € 142.786 (totale: € 11.850.481)
- Schermi: 168
- Distribuzione: Eagle Pictures
3 – Porco Rosso
- Regia: Hayao Miyazaki
- Settimane: 1
- week-end: € 92.540 (totale: € 358.736)
- Schermi: 124
- Distribuzione: Lucky Red
4 – Elvis
- Regia: Baz Luhrmann
- Settimane: 7
- week-end: € 84.050 (totale: € 2.818.252)
- Schermi: 144
- Distribuzione: Warner Bros.
5 – Jurassic World : Il Dominio
- Regia: Colin Trevorrow
- Settimane: 10
- week-end: € 65.380 (totale: € 7.871.872)
- Schermi: 115
- Distribuzione: a Universal Pictures
6 – The Twin – L’altro volto del male
- Regia: Taneli Mustonen
- Settimane: 3
- week-end: € 35.918 (totale: € 214.875)
- Schermi: 97
- Distribuzione: Notorious Pictures
7 – Shark Bait
- Regia: James Nunn
- Settimane: 2
- week-end: € 30.369 (totale: € 99.222)
- Schermi: 113
- Distribuzione: Adler Entertainment
8 – Lightyear – La vera storia di Buzz
- Regia: Angus MacLane
- Settimane: 8
- week-end: € 29.823 (totale: € 2.523.900)
- Schermi: 110
- Distribuzione: Walt Disney
9 – Peter va sulla luna
- Regia: Ali Samadi Ahadi
- Settimane: 3
- week-end: € 24.342 (totale: € 117.526)
- Schermi: 110
- Distribuzione: Koch Media
10 – Sposa in rosso
- Regia: Gianni Costantino
- Settimane: 1
- week-end: € 15.215 (totale: € 15.215)
- Schermi: 88
- Distribuzione: Adler Entertainment
Roberta Rosella
8/08/2022