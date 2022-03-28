Ultime Notizie
Box office Italia 24-27 marzo: “The Batman” non molla il podio
(Box office Italia: incassi 24 – 27 marzo 2022) Al box office Italia “The Batman” continua a essere primo. Seguono “Corro da te” al secondo posto e il debuttante “Spencer” al terzo.

Box office Italia: “The Batman” ancora primo

Situazione invariata per le prime due posizioni del box office Italia. “The Batman” di Matt Reeves con Robert Pattinson mantiene infatti la prima posizione, aggiungendo altri 552.863 euro al precedente incasso per raggiungere la cifra totale di 9.216.570 euro.

Anche “Corro da te” rimane in seconda posizione con 532.913 euro e un totale di 1.417.008 euro, seguito dall’esordiente “Spencer”, terzo con 303.303 euro.

Ecco la top ten completa

1 – The Batman

Box Office Italia

  • Regia: Matt Reeves
  • Settimane: 4
  • week-end € 552.863 (totale: € 9.216.570)
  • Schermi: 340
  • Distribuzione: Warner Bros.

2 – Corro da te

box office italia

  • Regia: Riccardo Milani
  • Settimane: 2
  • week-end: € 532.913 (Totale: € 1.417.008)
  • Schermi: 527
  • Distribuzione: Vision Distribution/Universal Pictures

3 – Spencer

Spencer

  • Regia: Pablo Larraín
  • Settimane: 1
  • week-end: € 303.303 (Totale: € 303.303)
  • Schermi: 405
  • Distribuzione: 01 Distribution, Leone Film Group

4 – Licorice Pizza

box office italia

  • Regia: Paul Thomas Anderson
  • Settimane: 2
  • week-end: € 295.500 (Totale: € 897.293)
  • Schermi: 408
  • Distribuzione: Eagle Pictures

5 – Ambulance

  • Regia: Michael Bay
  • Settimane: 1
  • week-end: € 192.791 (Totale: € 213.109)
  • Schermi: 315
  • Distribuzione: Universal Pictures

6 – Moonfall

box office italia

  • Regia: Roland Emmerich
  • Settimane: 2
  • week-end: € 134.995 (Totale: € 482.808)
  • Schermi: 271
  • Distribuzione: Eagle Pictures

7 – Uncharted

box office italia

  • Regia: Ruben Fleischer
  • Settimane: 6
  • Week-end: € 110.897 (totale: € 6.039.261)
  • Schermi: 153
  • Distribuzione: Warner Bros

8 – Altrimenti ci arrabbiamo

Altrimenti ci arrabbiamo - 2022

  • Regia: Niccolò Celaia, Antonio Usbergo.
  • Settimane: 1
  • Week-end: € 75.389 (totale: € 85.249)
  • Schermi: 285
  • Distribuzione: Lucky Red

9 – Belfast

Box Office Italia

  • Regia: Kenneth Branagh
  • Settimane: 5
  • Week-end: € 59.882 (totale: € 1.499.574)
  • Schermi: 94
  • Distribuzione: Universal Pictures

10 – Assassinio sul Nilo

Box Office Italia

  • Regia: Kenneth Branagh
  • Settimane: 7
  • week-end: € 50.377 (totale: € 5.441.107)
  • Schermi: 92
  • Distribuzione: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures Italia

