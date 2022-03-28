Box office Italia 24-27 marzo: “The Batman” non molla il podio

(Box office Italia: incassi 24 – 27 marzo 2022) Al box office Italia “The Batman” continua a essere primo. Seguono “Corro da te” al secondo posto e il debuttante “Spencer” al terzo.

Box office Italia: “The Batman” ancora primo

Situazione invariata per le prime due posizioni del box office Italia. “The Batman” di Matt Reeves con Robert Pattinson mantiene infatti la prima posizione, aggiungendo altri 552.863 euro al precedente incasso per raggiungere la cifra totale di 9.216.570 euro.

Anche “Corro da te” rimane in seconda posizione con 532.913 euro e un totale di 1.417.008 euro, seguito dall’esordiente “Spencer”, terzo con 303.303 euro.

Ecco la top ten completa

1 – The Batman

Regia: Matt Reeves

Settimane: 4

week-end € 552.863 (totale: € 9.216.570)

Schermi: 340

Distribuzione: Warner Bros.



2 – Corro da te

Regia: Riccardo Milani

Settimane: 2

week-end: € 532.913 (Totale: € 1.417.008)

Schermi: 527

Distribuzione: Vision Distribution/Universal Pictures



3 – Spencer

Regia: Pablo Larraín

Settimane: 1

week-end: € 303.303 (Totale: € 303.303)

Schermi: 405

Distribuzione: 01 Distribution, Leone Film Group

4 – Licorice Pizza

Regia: Paul Thomas Anderson

Settimane: 2

week-end: € 295.500 (Totale: € 897.293)

Schermi: 408

Distribuzione: Eagle Pictures



5 – Ambulance

Regia: Michael Bay

Settimane: 1

week-end: € 192.791 (Totale: € 213.109)

Schermi: 315

Distribuzione: Universal Pictures

6 – Moonfall

Regia: Roland Emmerich

Settimane: 2

week-end: € 134.995 (Totale: € 482.808)

Schermi: 271

Distribuzione: Eagle Pictures

7 – Uncharted

Regia: Ruben Fleischer

Settimane: 6

Week-end: € 110.897 (totale: € 6.039.261)

Schermi: 153

Distribuzione: Warner Bros

8 – Altrimenti ci arrabbiamo

Regia: Niccolò Celaia, Antonio Usbergo.

Settimane: 1

Week-end: € 75.389 (totale: € 85.249)

Schermi: 285

Distribuzione: Lucky Red



9 – Belfast

Regia: Kenneth Branagh

Settimane: 5

Week-end: € 59.882 (totale: € 1.499.574)

Schermi: 94

Distribuzione: Universal Pictures

10 – Assassinio sul Nilo

Regia: Kenneth Branagh

Settimane: 7

week-end: € 50.377 (totale: € 5.441.107)

Schermi: 92

Distribuzione: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures Italia

Mina Franza

21/03/2022