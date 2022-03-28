Box office Italia 24-27 marzo: “The Batman” non molla il podio

(Box office Italia: incassi 24 – 27 marzo 2022) Al box office Italia “The Batman” continua a essere primo. Seguono “Corro da te” al secondo posto e il debuttante “Spencer” al terzo.
Box office Italia: “The Batman” ancora primo
Situazione invariata per le prime due posizioni del box office Italia. “The Batman” di Matt Reeves con Robert Pattinson mantiene infatti la prima posizione, aggiungendo altri 552.863 euro al precedente incasso per raggiungere la cifra totale di 9.216.570 euro.
Anche “Corro da te” rimane in seconda posizione con 532.913 euro e un totale di 1.417.008 euro, seguito dall’esordiente “Spencer”, terzo con 303.303 euro.
Ecco la top ten completa
1 – The Batman
- Regia: Matt Reeves
- Settimane: 4
- week-end € 552.863 (totale: € 9.216.570)
- Schermi: 340
- Distribuzione: Warner Bros.
2 – Corro da te
- Regia: Riccardo Milani
- Settimane: 2
- week-end: € 532.913 (Totale: € 1.417.008)
- Schermi: 527
- Distribuzione: Vision Distribution/Universal Pictures
3 – Spencer
- Regia: Pablo Larraín
- Settimane: 1
- week-end: € 303.303 (Totale: € 303.303)
- Schermi: 405
- Distribuzione: 01 Distribution, Leone Film Group
4 – Licorice Pizza
- Regia: Paul Thomas Anderson
- Settimane: 2
- week-end: € 295.500 (Totale: € 897.293)
- Schermi: 408
- Distribuzione: Eagle Pictures
5 – Ambulance
- Regia: Michael Bay
- Settimane: 1
- week-end: € 192.791 (Totale: € 213.109)
- Schermi: 315
- Distribuzione: Universal Pictures
6 – Moonfall
- Regia: Roland Emmerich
- Settimane: 2
- week-end: € 134.995 (Totale: € 482.808)
- Schermi: 271
- Distribuzione: Eagle Pictures
7 – Uncharted
- Regia: Ruben Fleischer
- Settimane: 6
- Week-end: € 110.897 (totale: € 6.039.261)
- Schermi: 153
- Distribuzione: Warner Bros
8 – Altrimenti ci arrabbiamo
- Regia: Niccolò Celaia, Antonio Usbergo.
- Settimane: 1
- Week-end: € 75.389 (totale: € 85.249)
- Schermi: 285
- Distribuzione: Lucky Red
9 – Belfast
- Regia: Kenneth Branagh
- Settimane: 5
- Week-end: € 59.882 (totale: € 1.499.574)
- Schermi: 94
- Distribuzione: Universal Pictures
10 – Assassinio sul Nilo
- Regia: Kenneth Branagh
- Settimane: 7
- week-end: € 50.377 (totale: € 5.441.107)
- Schermi: 92
- Distribuzione: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures Italia
Mina Franza
21/03/2022