“West Side Story” e “Belfast” guidano le nomination dei film ai Critics Choice Awards 2022

Ai Critics Choice Awards 2022 due film in particolare hanno ricevuto il più alto numero di nomination: “West Side Story” di Steven Spielberg e “Belfast “di Kenneth Branagh, hanno ricevuto la nomination in 11 categorie.
Critics Choice Awards 2022: i film più nominati
“Belfast”, il film semi-autobiografico di Branagh, che esplora com’era vivere nella turbolenta capitale dell’Irlanda del Nord negli anni ’60, ha ottenuto ben 11 nomination, tra cui quelle nelle categorie Miglior Film, Miglior Regista, Miglior Fotografia, Miglior Scenografia, Miglior Montaggio e Originale Sceneggiatura. Inoltre, Jamie Dornan e Ciarán Hinds hanno ricevuto la nomination come Miglior Attore non Protagonista, Caitríona Balfe come Attrice non Protagonista, Jude Hill come Miglior Giovane Attore e l’ensemble ha ricevuto una nomination come miglior cast.
D’altra parte, “West Side Story” di Spielberg ha ricevuto lo stesso numero di nomination comprese quelle per il Miglior Regista, il Miglior Film, la sceneggiatura adattata, i Migliori Costumi, la Migliore Scenografia, il Miglior Montaggio e la Migliore Fotografia. Nel cast stesso ci sono nomination, poiché sia Ariana DeBose che Rita Moreno hanno ricevuto quella come miglior attrice non protagonista e Rachel Zegler come miglior giovane attore.
“Dune” di Denis Villeneuve e “Il potere del cane” di Jane Campion hanno entrambi ottenuto 10 nomination, inclusa quella per il Miglior Film.
“Licorice Pizza” di Paul Thomas Anderson e “Nightmare Alley” di Guillermo del Toro hanno ricevuto 8 nomination ciascuno, “King Richard” di Reinaldo Marcus Green e “Don’t Look Up” di Adam McKay ne hanno ricevuti sei. I contendenti per il Miglior Film d’Animazione di quest’anno sono “Encanto”, “Flee”, “Luca”, “The Mitchells vs the Machines” e “Raya e l’ultimo drago”.
Gl interpreti nominati
Per quanto riguarda le nomination del cast ai Critics Choice Awards 2022 figurano: Andrew Garfield (“Tick, tick…BOOM!”), Nicolas Cage (“Pig”), Will Smith (“King Richard”), Benedict Cumberbatch (“Il potere del cane”), Peter Dinklage (“Cyrano”) e Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”) sono tutti nominati come Miglior Attore Protagonista.
Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”), Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos), Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”), Alana Haim (“Licorice Pizza”), Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”) e Kirsten Stewart (“Spencer”) sono le contendenti per la Migliore Attrice Protagonista.
Insieme a Dornan e Hinds per il Miglior Attore non Protagonista ci sono Troy Kotsur (“CODA”), Jared Leto (“House of Gucci”), J.K. Simmons (“Being the Ricardos”) e Kodi Smit-McPhee (“Il potere del cane”). E infine, oltre a Balfe, DeBose e Moreno, Ann Dowd (“Mass”), Kirsten Dunst (“Il potere del cane”) e Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”) hanno ricevuto nomination come Miglior Attrice non Protagonista.
I vincitori di tutte le categorie saranno annunciati il 9 gennaio al gala dei Critics Choice Awards, che quest’anno sarà ospitato da Taye Diggs e Nicole Byer.
Critics Choice Awards 2022: la lista completa delle nomination
Critics Choice Awards – Tutte Le Nomination
- Miglior Film
- Belfast
- Coda
- Don’t Look Up
- Dune
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power Of The Dog
- Tick, Tick…Boom!
- West Side Story
Migliore Attore
- Nicolas Cage – Pig
- Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power Of The Dog
- Peter Dinklage – Cyrano
- Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick…Boom!
- Will Smith – King Richard
- Denzel Washington – The Tragedy Of Macbeth
Migliore Attrice
- Jessica Chastain – The Eyes Of Tammy Faye
- Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
- Lady Gaga – House Of Gucci
- Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
- Nicole Kidman – Being The Ricardos
- Kristen Stewart – Spencer
Migliore Attore Non Protagonista
- Jamie Dornan – Belfast
- Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
- Troy Kotsur – Coda
- Jared Leto – House Of Gucci
- J.K. Simmons – Being The Ricardos
- Kodi Smit-Mcphee – The Power Of The Dog
Migliore Attrice Non Protagonista
- Caitríona Balfe – Belfast
- Ariana Debose – West Side Story
- Ann Dowd – Mass
- Kirsten Dunst – The Power Of The Dog
- Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
- Rita Moreno – West Side Story
Miglior Giovane Interprete
- Jude Hill – Belfast
- Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza
- Emilia Jones – Coda
- Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon
- Saniyya Sidney – King Richard
- Rachel Zegler – West Side Story
Miglior Cast D’insieme
- Belfast
- Don’t Look Up
- The Harder They Fall
- Licorice Pizza
- The Power Of The Dog
- West Side Story
Miglior Regista
- Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
- Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
- Jane Campion – The Power Of The Dog
- Guillermo Del Toro – Nightmare Alley
- Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
- Denis Villeneuve – Dune
Miglior Sceneggiatura Originale
- Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
- Zach Baylin – King Richard
- Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
- Adam Mckay, David Sirota – Don’t Look Up
- Aaron Sorkin – Being The Ricardos
Miglior Sceneggiatura Adattata
- Jane Campion – The Power Of The Dog
- Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter
- Siân Heder – Coda
- Tony Kushner – West Side Story
- Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth – Dune
Miglior Fotografia
- Bruno Delbonnel – The Tragedy Of Macbeth
- Greig Fraser – Dune
- Janusz Kaminski – West Side Story
- Dan Laustsen – Nightmare Alley
- Ari Wegner – The Power Of The Dog
- Haris Zambarloukos – Belfast
Migliori Scenografie
- Jim Clay, Claire Nia Richards – Belfast
- Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau – Nightmare Alley
- Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo – The French Dispatch
- Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo – West Side Story
- Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos – Dune
Miglior Montaggio
- Sarah Broshar And Michael Kahn – West Side Story
- Úna Ní Dhonghaíle – Belfast
- Andy Jurgensen – Licorice Pizza
- Peter Sciberras – The Power Of The Dog
- Joe Walker – Dune
Migliori Costumi
- Jenny Beavan – Cruella
- Luis Sequeira – Nightmare Alley
- Paul Tazewell – West Side Story
- Jacqueline West, Robert Morgan – Dune
- Janty Yates – House Of Gucci
Miglior Trucco e Parrucco
- Cruella
- Dune
- The Eyes Of Tammy Faye
- House Of Gucci
- Nightmare Alley
Migliori Effetti Visivi
- Dune
- The Matrix Resurrections
- Nightmare Alley
- No Time To Die
- Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings
Miglior Commedia
- Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar
- Don’t Look Up
- Free Guy
- The French Dispatch
- Licorice Pizza
Miglior Film D’animazione
Miglior Film Straniero
- A Hero
- Drive My Car
- Flee
- The Hand Of God
- The Worst Person In The World
Miglior Canzone
- Be Alive – King Richard
- Dos Oruguitas – Encanto
- Guns Go Bang – The Harder They Fall
- Just Look Up – Don’t Look Up
- No Time To Die – No Time To Die
Miglior Colonna Sonora
- Nicholas Britell – Don’t Look Up
- Jonny Greenwood – The Power Of The Dog
- Jonny Greenwood – Spencer
- Nathan Johnson – Nightmare Alley
- Hans Zimmer – Dune
Davide Calzolari
14/12/2021