“West Side Story” e “Belfast” guidano le nomination dei film ai Critics Choice Awards 2022

Ai Critics Choice Awards 2022 due film in particolare hanno ricevuto il più alto numero di nomination: “West Side Story” di Steven Spielberg e “Belfast “di Kenneth Branagh, hanno ricevuto la nomination in 11 categorie.

Critics Choice Awards 2022: i film più nominati

“Belfast”, il film semi-autobiografico di Branagh, che esplora com’era vivere nella turbolenta capitale dell’Irlanda del Nord negli anni ’60, ha ottenuto ben 11 nomination, tra cui quelle nelle categorie Miglior Film, Miglior Regista, Miglior Fotografia, Miglior Scenografia, Miglior Montaggio e Originale Sceneggiatura. Inoltre, Jamie Dornan e Ciarán Hinds hanno ricevuto la nomination come Miglior Attore non Protagonista, Caitríona Balfe come Attrice non Protagonista, Jude Hill come Miglior Giovane Attore e l’ensemble ha ricevuto una nomination come miglior cast.

D’altra parte, “West Side Story” di Spielberg ha ricevuto lo stesso numero di nomination comprese quelle per il Miglior Regista, il Miglior Film, la sceneggiatura adattata, i Migliori Costumi, la Migliore Scenografia, il Miglior Montaggio e la Migliore Fotografia. Nel cast stesso ci sono nomination, poiché sia ​​Ariana DeBose che Rita Moreno hanno ricevuto quella come miglior attrice non protagonista e Rachel Zegler come miglior giovane attore.

“Dune” di Denis Villeneuve e “Il potere del cane” di Jane Campion hanno entrambi ottenuto 10 nomination, inclusa quella per il Miglior Film.

“Licorice Pizza” di Paul Thomas Anderson e “Nightmare Alley” di Guillermo del Toro hanno ricevuto 8 nomination ciascuno, “King Richard” di Reinaldo Marcus Green e “Don’t Look Up” di Adam McKay ne hanno ricevuti sei. I contendenti per il Miglior Film d’Animazione di quest’anno sono “Encanto”, “Flee”, “Luca”, “The Mitchells vs the Machines” e “Raya e l’ultimo drago”.

Gl interpreti nominati

Per quanto riguarda le nomination del cast ai Critics Choice Awards 2022 figurano: Andrew Garfield (“Tick, tick…BOOM!”), Nicolas Cage (“Pig”), Will Smith (“King Richard”), Benedict Cumberbatch (“Il potere del cane”), Peter Dinklage (“Cyrano”) e Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”) sono tutti nominati come Miglior Attore Protagonista.

Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”), Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos), Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”), Alana Haim (“Licorice Pizza”), Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”) e Kirsten Stewart (“Spencer”) sono le contendenti per la Migliore Attrice Protagonista.

Insieme a Dornan e Hinds per il Miglior Attore non Protagonista ci sono Troy Kotsur (“CODA”), Jared Leto (“House of Gucci”), J.K. Simmons (“Being the Ricardos”) e Kodi Smit-McPhee (“Il potere del cane”). E infine, oltre a Balfe, DeBose e Moreno, Ann Dowd (“Mass”), Kirsten Dunst (“Il potere del cane”) e Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”) hanno ricevuto nomination come Miglior Attrice non Protagonista.

I vincitori di tutte le categorie saranno annunciati il ​​9 gennaio al gala dei Critics Choice Awards, che quest’anno sarà ospitato da Taye Diggs e Nicole Byer.

Critics Choice Awards 2022: la lista completa delle nomination

Critics Choice Awards – Tutte Le Nomination

Miglior Film

Belfast

Coda

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power Of The Dog

Tick, Tick…Boom!

West Side Story

Migliore Attore

Migliore Attrice

Migliore Attore Non Protagonista

Migliore Attrice Non Protagonista

Caitríona Balfe – Belfast

Ariana Debose – West Side Story

Ann Dowd – Mass

Kirsten Dunst – The Power Of The Dog

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Rita Moreno – West Side Story

Miglior Giovane Interprete

Jude Hill – Belfast

Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones – Coda

Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon

Saniyya Sidney – King Richard

Rachel Zegler – West Side Story

Miglior Cast D’insieme

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

The Harder They Fall

Licorice Pizza

The Power Of The Dog

West Side Story

Miglior Regista

Miglior Sceneggiatura Originale

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Zach Baylin – King Richard

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Adam Mckay, David Sirota – Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin – Being The Ricardos

Miglior Sceneggiatura Adattata

Miglior Fotografia

Bruno Delbonnel – The Tragedy Of Macbeth

Greig Fraser – Dune

Janusz Kaminski – West Side Story

Dan Laustsen – Nightmare Alley

Ari Wegner – The Power Of The Dog

Haris Zambarloukos – Belfast

Migliori Scenografie

Jim Clay, Claire Nia Richards – Belfast

Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau – Nightmare Alley

Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo – The French Dispatch

Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo – West Side Story

Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos – Dune

Miglior Montaggio

Sarah Broshar And Michael Kahn – West Side Story

Úna Ní Dhonghaíle – Belfast

Andy Jurgensen – Licorice Pizza

Peter Sciberras – The Power Of The Dog

Joe Walker – Dune

Migliori Costumi

Jenny Beavan – Cruella

Luis Sequeira – Nightmare Alley

Paul Tazewell – West Side Story

Jacqueline West, Robert Morgan – Dune

Janty Yates – House Of Gucci

Miglior Trucco e Parrucco

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes Of Tammy Faye

House Of Gucci

Nightmare Alley

Migliori Effetti Visivi

Dune

The Matrix Resurrections

Nightmare Alley

No Time To Die

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings

Miglior Commedia

Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar

Don’t Look Up

Free Guy

The French Dispatch

Licorice Pizza

Miglior Film D’animazione

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells Vs The Machines

Raya And The Last Dragon

Miglior Film Straniero

A Hero

Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand Of God

The Worst Person In The World

Miglior Canzone

Be Alive – King Richard

Dos Oruguitas – Encanto

Guns Go Bang – The Harder They Fall

Just Look Up – Don’t Look Up

No Time To Die – No Time To Die

Miglior Colonna Sonora

Nicholas Britell – Don’t Look Up

Jonny Greenwood – The Power Of The Dog

Jonny Greenwood – Spencer

Nathan Johnson – Nightmare Alley

Hans Zimmer – Dune

Davide Calzolari

14/12/2021