Oscar 2022: le shortlist con i finalisti in 10 categorie

Tra i più presenti nelle shortlist, i film semifinalisti in 10 categorie, degli Oscar 2022 compaiono: “No Time to Die”, “Dune” e “The Matrix Resurrections”.

Oscar 2022: prima delle nomination finali

Gli Academy Awards hanno annunciato la loro rosa dei candidati per la 94a edizione della celebrazione dei premi Oscar, che si terrà il prossimo 27 marzo. L’elenco finale dei candidati sarà reso noto l’8 febbraio.

Molti dei film sono presenti in più categorie. Tra questi spiccano: “No Time to Die”, ultima avventura di James Bond menzionato in cinque categorie, cui segue “Dune” di Denis Villeneuve in quattro; “Il poterer del cane” di Jane Campion, in tre, mentre l’ultimo film Marvel “Spider-Man: No Way Home” e il nuovo capitolo della franchise Matrix, “The Matrix Resurrections” hanno ottenuto due menzioni.

L’Italia è presente nella categoria Miglior Film non in lingua inglese con “É stata la mano di Dio” di Paolo Sorrentino.

Ecco l’elenco completo

Miglior Film internazionale non in lingua inglese

Austria, “Great Freedom”

Belgio, “Playground”

Bhutan, “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom”

Danimarca, “Flee”

Finlandia, “Compartment No. 6”

Germania, “I’m Your Man”

Islanda, “Lamb”

Iran, “A Hero”

Italia, “É stata la mano di Dio”

Giappone, “Drive My Car”

Kosovo, “Hive”

Messico, “Prayers for the Stolen”

Norvegia, “La persona peggiore del mondo”

Panama, “Plaza Catedral”

Spagna, “Il capo perfetto”

Miglior Documentario

Ascension (MTV Documentary Films)

Attica (Showtime)

Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry

Faya Dayi (Janus Films)

The First Wave (Neon)

Flee (Neon)

In the Same Breath

Julia – Sony Pictures Classics)

President

Procession (Netflix)

Simple as Water

The Sparks Brothers (Focus Features)

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (Searchlight Pictures)

The Velvet Underground (Apple Original Films)

Writing with Fire

Miglior Cortometraggio Animato

Affairs of the Art

Angakusajaujuq: The Shaman’s Apprentice

Bad Seeds

Bestia

Boxballet

Flowing Home

Mum Is Pouring Rain

The Musician

Namoo

Only a Child

Robin Robin

Souvenir Souvenir

Step into the River

Us Again

The Windshield Wiper

Miglior Cortometraggio Live Action

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

Censor of Dreams

The Criminals

Distances

The Dress

Frimas

Les Grandes Claques

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Stenofonen

Tala’vision

Under the Heavens

When the Sun Sets

You’re Dead Helen

Miglior Cortometraggio Documentario

Águilas

Audible

A Broken House

Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis

Coded: The Hidden Love of J. C. Leyendecker

Day of Rage

The Facility

Lead Me Home

Lynching Postcards: “Token of a Great Day”

The Queen of Basketball

Sophie & the Baron

Takeover

Terror Contagion

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Migliori Effetti Visivi

Black Widow

Dune

Eternals

Free Guy

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

“Godzilla vs. Kong

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Migliore Colonna Sonora Originale

Being the Ricardos

Candyman

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Encanto

The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun

The Green Knight

The Harder They Fall

King Richard

The Last Duel

No Time to Die

Madres Paralelas

Il potere del cane

Spencer

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Miglior Canzone Originale

“So May We Start?” per “Annette”

“Down To Joy” per “Belfast”

“Right Where I Belong” per “Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road”

“Automatic Woman” per “Bruised”

“Dream Girl” per “Cinderella”

“Beyond The Shore” per “CODA”

“The Anonymous Ones” per “Dear Evan Hansen”

“Just Look Up” per “Don’t Look Up”

“Dos Oruguitas” per “Encanto”

“Somehow You Do” per “Four Good Days”

“Guns Go Bang” per “The Harder They Fall”

“Be Alive” per “King Richard”

“No Time To Die” per “No Time to Die”

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” per “Respect”

“Your Song Saved My Life” per “Sing 2″

Miglior sonoro

Belfast

Dune

Ultima notte a Soho

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time to Die

Il poterer del cane

A Quiet Place Part II

Spider-Man: No Way Home

tick, tick…BOOM!

West Side Story

Makeup & Hairstyling

Il Principe cerca figlio

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Nightmare Alley

No Time to Die

The Suicide Squad

West Side Story

Roberta Rosella

22/12/2022