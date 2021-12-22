Oscar 2022: le shortlist con i finalisti in 10 categorie

Tra i più presenti nelle shortlist, i film semifinalisti in 10 categorie, degli Oscar 2022 compaiono: “No Time to Die”, “Dune” e “The Matrix Resurrections”.
Oscar 2022: prima delle nomination finali
Gli Academy Awards hanno annunciato la loro rosa dei candidati per la 94a edizione della celebrazione dei premi Oscar, che si terrà il prossimo 27 marzo. L’elenco finale dei candidati sarà reso noto l’8 febbraio.
Molti dei film sono presenti in più categorie. Tra questi spiccano: “No Time to Die”, ultima avventura di James Bond menzionato in cinque categorie, cui segue “Dune” di Denis Villeneuve in quattro; “Il poterer del cane” di Jane Campion, in tre, mentre l’ultimo film Marvel “Spider-Man: No Way Home” e il nuovo capitolo della franchise Matrix, “The Matrix Resurrections” hanno ottenuto due menzioni.
L’Italia è presente nella categoria Miglior Film non in lingua inglese con “É stata la mano di Dio” di Paolo Sorrentino.
Ecco l’elenco completo
Miglior Film internazionale non in lingua inglese
Austria, “Great Freedom”
Belgio, “Playground”
Bhutan, “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom”
Danimarca, “Flee”
Finlandia, “Compartment No. 6”
Germania, “I’m Your Man”
Islanda, “Lamb”
Iran, “A Hero”
Italia, “É stata la mano di Dio”
Giappone, “Drive My Car”
Kosovo, “Hive”
Messico, “Prayers for the Stolen”
Norvegia, “La persona peggiore del mondo”
Panama, “Plaza Catedral”
Spagna, “Il capo perfetto”
Miglior Documentario
Ascension (MTV Documentary Films)
Attica (Showtime)
Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry
Faya Dayi (Janus Films)
The First Wave (Neon)
Flee (Neon)
In the Same Breath
Julia – Sony Pictures Classics)
President
Procession (Netflix)
Simple as Water
The Sparks Brothers (Focus Features)
Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (Searchlight Pictures)
The Velvet Underground (Apple Original Films)
Writing with Fire
Miglior Cortometraggio Animato
Affairs of the Art
Angakusajaujuq: The Shaman’s Apprentice
Bad Seeds
Bestia
Boxballet
Flowing Home
Mum Is Pouring Rain
The Musician
Namoo
Only a Child
Robin Robin
Souvenir Souvenir
Step into the River
Us Again
The Windshield Wiper
Miglior Cortometraggio Live Action
Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
Censor of Dreams
The Criminals
Distances
The Dress
Frimas
Les Grandes Claques
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
Stenofonen
Tala’vision
Under the Heavens
When the Sun Sets
You’re Dead Helen
Miglior Cortometraggio Documentario
Águilas
Audible
A Broken House
Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis
Coded: The Hidden Love of J. C. Leyendecker
Day of Rage
The Facility
Lead Me Home
Lynching Postcards: “Token of a Great Day”
The Queen of Basketball
Sophie & the Baron
Takeover
Terror Contagion
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Migliori Effetti Visivi
Black Widow
Dune
Eternals
Free Guy
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
“Godzilla vs. Kong
The Matrix Resurrections
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Migliore Colonna Sonora Originale
Being the Ricardos
Candyman
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Encanto
The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun
The Green Knight
The Harder They Fall
King Richard
The Last Duel
No Time to Die
Madres Paralelas
Il potere del cane
Spencer
The Tragedy of Macbeth
Miglior Canzone Originale
“So May We Start?” per “Annette”
“Down To Joy” per “Belfast”
“Right Where I Belong” per “Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road”
“Automatic Woman” per “Bruised”
“Dream Girl” per “Cinderella”
“Beyond The Shore” per “CODA”
“The Anonymous Ones” per “Dear Evan Hansen”
“Just Look Up” per “Don’t Look Up”
“Dos Oruguitas” per “Encanto”
“Somehow You Do” per “Four Good Days”
“Guns Go Bang” per “The Harder They Fall”
“Be Alive” per “King Richard”
“No Time To Die” per “No Time to Die”
“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” per “Respect”
“Your Song Saved My Life” per “Sing 2″
Miglior sonoro
Belfast
Dune
Ultima notte a Soho
The Matrix Resurrections
No Time to Die
Il poterer del cane
A Quiet Place Part II
Spider-Man: No Way Home
tick, tick…BOOM!
West Side Story
Makeup & Hairstyling
Il Principe cerca figlio
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Nightmare Alley
No Time to Die
The Suicide Squad
West Side Story
Roberta Rosella
22/12/2022