Box office Italia: vince “La fiera delle illusioni”

(Box office Italia: incassi 27 – 30 gennaio 2022) Al box office Italia conquista la vetta “La fiera delle illusioni – Nightmare Alley” di Guillermo Del Toro, perdono una posizione “Il lupo e il leone” e “Spider-Man: No Way Home” rispettivamente secondo e terzo.
Box office Italia: “La fiera delle illusioni – Nightmare Alley” capolista
Un nuovo capolista al box office Italia nel week end dal 27 al 30 gennaio: si tratta dell’ultima fatica di Guillermo Del Toro dal titolo “La fiera delle illusioni – Nightmare Alley” che ha debuttato con 634.986 euro. Perde una posizione ed è secondo “Il lupo e il leone” che aggiunge 508.176 euro, raggiungere la cifra complessiva di 1.206.019 euro; mentre “Spider-Man: No Way Home” detiene la medaglia di bronzo con 347.268 euro e 23.635.360 euro totali.
La top ten completa
1 – La fiera delle illusioni – Nightmare Alley
- Regia: Guillermo Del Toro
- Settimane: 1
- Week-end € 634.986 (totale: € 634.986)
- Schermi: 497
- Distribuzione: Walt Disney Pictures Italia
- Regia: Gilles de Maistre
- Settimane: 2
- week-end € 508.176 (totale: € 1.206.019)
- Schermi: 540
- Distribuzione: 01 Distribution
3 – Spider – Man: No Way Home
- Regia: Jon Watts
- Settimane: 7
- week-end € 347.268 (totale: € 23.635.360)
- Schermi: 255
- Distribuzione: Sony Pictures Italia, Warner Bros. Pictures Italia
4 – Ennio
- Regia: Giuseppe Tornatore
- Settimane: 1
- week-end € 314.436 (totale: € 314.436)
- Schermi: 385
- Distribuzione: Lucky red
5 – Una famiglia vincente – King Richard
- Regia: Reinaldo Marcus Green
- Settimane: 3
- week-end € 209.216 (totale: € 1.100.852)
- Schermi: 319
- Distribuzione: Warner Bros. Pictures Italia
6 – Me contro te: Persi nel tempo
- Regia: Gianluca Leuzzi
- Settimane: 5
- Week-end € 148.434 (totale: € 3.131.408)
- Schermi: 275
- Distribuzione: Warner Bros. Pictures Italia
7 – Scream
- Regia: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin e Tyler Gillett
- Settimane: 3
- Week-end € 141.821 (totale: € 893.872)
- Schermi: 133
- Distribuzione: Eagle Pictures
8 – Matrix Resurrection
- Regia: Lana Wachowski
- Settimane: 5
- Week-end € 72.807 (totale: € 2.556.653)
- Schermi: 133
- Distribuzione: Warne Bros. Pictures Italia
9 – Belli Ciao
- Regia: Gennaro Nunziante
- Settimane: 5
- Week-end € 68.419 (totale: 2.933.593)
- Schermi: 108
- Distribuzione: Vision Distribuzione, Universal Pictures
10 – House of Gucci
- Regia: Ridley Scott
- Settimane: 7
- Week-end € 68.145 (totale: € 5.165.441)
- Schermi: 115
- Distribuzione: Eagle Pictures
Roberta Rosella
31/01/2022