Ultime Notizie
Box office Italia: vince “La fiera delle illusioni”
Home
Box office

Box office Italia: vince “La fiera delle illusioni”

in: Box office, News Cinema

(Box office Italia: incassi 27 – 30 gennaio 2022) Al box office Italia conquista la vetta “La fiera delle illusioni – Nightmare Alley” di Guillermo Del Toro, perdono una posizione “Il lupo e il leone” e “Spider-Man: No Way Home” rispettivamente secondo e terzo.

Box office Italia: “La fiera delle illusioni – Nightmare Alley” capolista

Un nuovo capolista al box office Italia nel week end dal 27 al 30 gennaio: si tratta dell’ultima fatica di Guillermo Del Toro dal titolo “La fiera delle illusioni – Nightmare Alley” che ha debuttato con 634.986 euro. Perde una posizione ed è secondo “Il lupo e il leone” che aggiunge 508.176 euro, raggiungere la cifra complessiva di 1.206.019 euro;  mentre “Spider-Man: No Way Home” detiene la medaglia di bronzo con 347.268 euro e 23.635.360 euro totali.

La top ten completa

1 – La fiera delle illusioni – Nightmare Alley

La fiera delle illusioni

2 – Il lupo e il leone

Il lupo e il leone

  • Regia: Gilles de Maistre
  • Settimane: 2
  • week-end € 508.176 (totale: € 1.206.019)
  • Schermi: 540
  • Distribuzione: 01 Distribution

3 – Spider – Man: No Way Home

Spider-man: No Way Home manifesto

  • Regia: Jon Watts
  • Settimane: 7
  • week-end € 347.268 (totale: € 23.635.360)
  • Schermi: 255
  • Distribuzione: Sony Pictures Italia, Warner Bros. Pictures Italia

4 – Ennio

Ennio

  • Regia: Giuseppe Tornatore
  • Settimane: 1
  • week-end € 314.436 (totale: € 314.436)
  • Schermi: 385
  • Distribuzione: Lucky red

5 – Una famiglia vincente – King Richard

  • Regia: Reinaldo Marcus Green
  • Settimane: 3
  • week-end € 209.216 (totale: € 1.100.852)
  • Schermi: 319
  • Distribuzione: Warner Bros. Pictures Italia

6 – Me contro te: Persi nel tempo

  • Regia: Gianluca Leuzzi
  • Settimane: 5
  • Week-end € 148.434 (totale: € 3.131.408)
  • Schermi: 275
  • Distribuzione: Warner Bros. Pictures Italia

7 – Scream

  • Regia: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin e Tyler Gillett
  • Settimane: 3
  • Week-end € 141.821 (totale: € 893.872)
  • Schermi: 133
  • Distribuzione: Eagle Pictures

8 – Matrix Resurrection

  • Regia: Lana Wachowski
  • Settimane: 5
  • Week-end € 72.807 (totale: € 2.556.653)
  • Schermi: 133
  • Distribuzione: Warne Bros. Pictures Italia

9 – Belli Ciao

Belli ciao film

  • Regia: Gennaro Nunziante
  • Settimane: 5
  • Week-end € 68.419 (totale: 2.933.593)
  • Schermi: 108
  • Distribuzione: Vision Distribuzione, Universal Pictures

10 – House of Gucci

House of Gucci

  • Regia: Ridley Scott
  • Settimane: 7
  • Week-end € 68.145 (totale: € 5.165.441)
  • Schermi: 115
  • Distribuzione: Eagle Pictures

Roberta Rosella

31/01/2022

Tags:

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *