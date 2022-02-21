Ultime Notizie
Box office Italia: “Uncharted” spodesta “Assassinio sul Nilo”
(Box office Italia: incassi 17 – 20 febbraio 2022) Al box office Italia debutta al primo posto “Uncharted” seguito da “Assassinio sul Nilo” e da “Ennio”.

Box office Italia: vince “Uncharted”

Un esordio vincente per “Uncharthed” che debutta al primo posto con 2.400.706 euro. Il film, diretto da Ruben Fleischer e interpretato da Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg e Antonio Banderas, ha spodestato “Assassinio sul Nilo” che, al secondo week end, è sceso in seconda posizione con 1.185.257 euro e 3.565.561 euro totali, seguito dall’altro esordiente “Ennio” di Giuseppe Tornatore, che ha registrato 651.712 euro e 968.124 euro totali.

La top ten completa

1 – Uncharted

Uncharted

  • Regia: Ruben Fleischer
  • Settimane: 1
  • week-end: € 2.400.706 (Totale: € 2.400.706)
  • Schermi: 436
  • Distribuzione: Warner Bros.

2 – Assassinio al Nilo

Assassinio sul Nilo

  • Regia: Kenneth Branagh
  • Settimane: 2
  • Week-end € 1.185.257 (totale: € 3.565.561)
  • Schermi: 646
  • Distribuzione: Walt Disney Pictures Italia

3 Ennio

Ennio

  • Regia: Giuseppe Tornatore
  • Settimane: 1
  • Week-end € 651.712 (totale: € 968.124)
  • Schermi: 461
  • Distribuzione: Lucky Red

4 – Marry Me – Sposami

Marry Me poster

  • Regia: Kat Coiro
  • Settimane: 2
  • Week-end € 256.694 (totale: € 826.078)
  • Schermi: 337
  • Distribuzione: Universal Pictures

5 – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-man: No Way Home manifesto

  • Regia: Jon Watts
  • Settimane: 10
  • week-end € 145.617 (totale: € 24.403.960)
  • Schermi: 160
  • Distribuzione: Sony Pictures Italia, Warner Bros. Pictures Italia

6 – Il lupo e il leone

Il lupo e il leone

  • Regia: Gilles de Maistre
  • Settimane: 5
  • week-end € 144.199 (totale: € 2.103.426)
  • Schermi: 268
  • Distribuzione: 01 Distribution

7 La fiera delle illusioni – Nightmare Alley

La fiera delle illusioni

8 – Me contro te: Persi nel tempo

  • Regia: Gianluca Leuzzi
  • Settimane: 8
  • Week-end € 58.280 (totale: € 3.434.135)
  • Schermi: 154
  • Distribuzione: Warner Bros. Pictures Italia

9 – After Love

After Love

  • Regia: Aleem Khan
  • Settimane: 2
  • Week-end € 55.582 (totale: € 153.461)
  • Schermi: 60
  • Distribuzione: Teodora Film

10 – Leonora Addio

Leonora Addio film

  • Regia: Paolo Taviani
  • Settimane: 1
  • week-end € 49.220 (totale: € 49.220)
  • Schermi: 94
  • Distribuzione: 01 Distribution

Roberta Rosella

14/02/2022

