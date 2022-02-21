Box office Italia: “Uncharted” spodesta “Assassinio sul Nilo”

(Box office Italia: incassi 17 – 20 febbraio 2022) Al box office Italia debutta al primo posto “Uncharted” seguito da “Assassinio sul Nilo” e da “Ennio”.
Box office Italia: vince “Uncharted”
Un esordio vincente per “Uncharthed” che debutta al primo posto con 2.400.706 euro. Il film, diretto da Ruben Fleischer e interpretato da Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg e Antonio Banderas, ha spodestato “Assassinio sul Nilo” che, al secondo week end, è sceso in seconda posizione con 1.185.257 euro e 3.565.561 euro totali, seguito dall’altro esordiente “Ennio” di Giuseppe Tornatore, che ha registrato 651.712 euro e 968.124 euro totali.
La top ten completa
1 – Uncharted
- Regia: Ruben Fleischer
- Settimane: 1
- week-end: € 2.400.706 (Totale: € 2.400.706)
- Schermi: 436
- Distribuzione: Warner Bros.
2 – Assassinio al Nilo
- Regia: Kenneth Branagh
- Settimane: 2
- Week-end € 1.185.257 (totale: € 3.565.561)
- Schermi: 646
- Distribuzione: Walt Disney Pictures Italia
3 Ennio
- Regia: Giuseppe Tornatore
- Settimane: 1
- Week-end € 651.712 (totale: € 968.124)
- Schermi: 461
- Distribuzione: Lucky Red
- Regia: Kat Coiro
- Settimane: 2
- Week-end € 256.694 (totale: € 826.078)
- Schermi: 337
- Distribuzione: Universal Pictures
- Regia: Jon Watts
- Settimane: 10
- week-end € 145.617 (totale: € 24.403.960)
- Schermi: 160
- Distribuzione: Sony Pictures Italia, Warner Bros. Pictures Italia
- Regia: Gilles de Maistre
- Settimane: 5
- week-end € 144.199 (totale: € 2.103.426)
- Schermi: 268
- Distribuzione: 01 Distribution
7 – La fiera delle illusioni – Nightmare Alley
- Regia: Guillermo Del Toro
- Settimane: 4
- Week-end € 118.267 (totale: € 1.722.326)
- Schermi: 189
- Distribuzione: Walt Disney Pictures Italia
8 – Me contro te: Persi nel tempo
- Regia: Gianluca Leuzzi
- Settimane: 8
- Week-end € 58.280 (totale: € 3.434.135)
- Schermi: 154
- Distribuzione: Warner Bros. Pictures Italia
9 – After Love
- Regia: Aleem Khan
- Settimane: 2
- Week-end € 55.582 (totale: € 153.461)
- Schermi: 60
- Distribuzione: Teodora Film
10 – Leonora Addio
- Regia: Paolo Taviani
- Settimane: 1
- week-end € 49.220 (totale: € 49.220)
- Schermi: 94
- Distribuzione: 01 Distribution
Roberta Rosella
14/02/2022