Box Office Italia: “Spider – Man: No Way Home” in vetta

Il podio del Box Office Italia vede ancora in vetta “Spider – Man: No Way Home”, seguito da due debuttanti: “Una famiglia vincente: King Richard” e “Scream”, quinto capitolo della saga horror che pare non aver esaurito quel che ha da dire in sala.
Box Office Italia: “Spider – Man: No Way Home” continua la sua striscia positiva al botteghino
1 – Spider – Man: No Way Home
Regia: Jon Watts
Azione – USA, 2021
Week-end € 507.504 (totale: € 22.633.643)
2 – Una famiglia vincente: King Richard
(King Richard)
Regia: Reinaldo Marcus Green
Sportivo – USA, 2021
Week-end € 395.932 (totale: € 395.932)
3 – Scream
(Scream)
Regia: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin e Tyler Gillett
Horror – USA, 2022
Week-end € 358.624 (totale: € 358.624)
4 – Me contro te: Persi nel tempo
Gianluca Leuzzi.
Commedia – Italia, 2022
Week-end € 313.123 (totale: € 2.672.545)
5 – Belli Ciao
Regia: Gennaro Nunziante.
Commedia – Italia, 2022
Week-end € 262.194 (totale: € 2.647.192)
6 – Matrix Resurrection
(The Matrix Resurrections)
Regia: Lana Wachowski
Fantascienza – USA, 2021
Week-end € 243.223 (totale: € 2.225.124)
7 – America Latina
Regia: Damiano D’Innocenzo e Fabio D’Innocenzo
Thriller – Italia, 2021
Week-end € 231.841 (totale: € 233.137)
8 – The King’s man: Le origini
Regia: Matthew Vaughn
Azione – Gran Bretagna, USA, 2021
Week-end € 217.970 (totale: € 861.858)
9 – The House of Gucci
Regia: Ridley Scott
Drammatico – USA, 2021
Week-end € 174.365 (totale: € 4.908.382)
10 – Sing 2
Regia: Garth Jennings e Christophe Lourdelet
Animazione – USA, 2021
Week-end € 103.758 (totale: € 2.058.360)