Box Office Italia: “Spider – Man: No Way Home” in vetta

Il podio del Box Office Italia vede ancora in vetta “Spider – Man: No Way Home”, seguito da due debuttanti: “Una famiglia vincente: King Richard” e “Scream”, quinto capitolo della saga horror che pare non aver esaurito quel che ha da dire in sala.

Box Office Italia: “Spider – Man: No Way Home” continua la sua striscia positiva al botteghino

1 – Spider – Man: No Way Home

Regia: Jon Watts

Azione – USA, 2021

Week-end € 507.504 (totale: € 22.633.643)

2 – Una famiglia vincente: King Richard

(King Richard)

Regia: Reinaldo Marcus Green

Sportivo – USA, 2021

Week-end € 395.932 (totale: € 395.932)

3 – Scream

(Scream)

Regia: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin e Tyler Gillett

Horror – USA, 2022

Week-end € 358.624 (totale: € 358.624)

4 – Me contro te: Persi nel tempo

Gianluca Leuzzi.

Commedia – Italia, 2022

Week-end € 313.123 (totale: € 2.672.545)

5 – Belli Ciao

Regia: Gennaro Nunziante.

Commedia – Italia, 2022

Week-end € 262.194 (totale: € 2.647.192)

6 – Matrix Resurrection

(The Matrix Resurrections)

Regia: Lana Wachowski

Fantascienza – USA, 2021

Week-end € 243.223 (totale: € 2.225.124)

7 – America Latina

Regia: Damiano D’Innocenzo e Fabio D’Innocenzo

Thriller – Italia, 2021

Week-end € 231.841 (totale: € 233.137)

8 – The King’s man: Le origini

(The King’s Man)

Regia: Matthew Vaughn

Azione – Gran Bretagna, USA, 2021

Week-end € 217.970 (totale: € 861.858)

9 – The House of Gucci

Regia: Ridley Scott

Drammatico – USA, 2021

Week-end € 174.365 (totale: € 4.908.382)

10 – Sing 2

Regia: Garth Jennings e Christophe Lourdelet

Animazione – USA, 2021

Week-end € 103.758 (totale: € 2.058.360)