Box office Italia: “La fiera delle illusioni – Nightmare Alley” rimane in testa

(Box office Italia: incassi 3 – 6 febbraio 2022) “La fiera delle illusioni – Nightmare Alley” conserva la prima posizione. Stessa sorte per “Il lupo e il leone” e “Spider-Man: No Way Home”.

La fiera delle illusioni – Nightmare Alley: ancora vincente al box office Italia

Nulla di invariato per le prime tre posizioni del box office Italia, dove per la seconda volta domina “La fiera delle illusioni – Nightmare Alley” che aggiunge 397.857 euro al bottino precedente per arrivare alla cifra complessiva di 1.191.326 euro. Rimangono stabili al secondo e terzo posto anche “Il lupo e il leone” con 359.321 euro e un totale di 1.637.296 euro e “Spider-Man: No Way Home” con 253.198 euro e 23.955.656 euro complessivi.

Ecco la top ten completa

1 – La fiera delle illusioni – Nightmare Alley

Regia: Guillermo Del Toro

Settimane: 2

Week-end € 397.857 (totale: € 1.191.326)

Schermi: 573

Distribuzione: Walt Disney Pictures Italia

2 – Il lupo e il leone

Regia: Gilles de Maistre

Settimane: 3

week-end € 359.321 (totale: € 1.637.296)

Schermi: 491

Distribuzione: 01 Distribution

3 – Spider – Man: No Way Home

Regia: Jon Watts

Settimane: 8

week-end € 253.198 (totale: € 23.955.656)

Schermi: 256

Distribuzione: Sony Pictures Italia, Warner Bros. Pictures Italia

4 – Una famiglia vincente – King Richard

Regia: Reinaldo Marcus Green

Settimane: 4

week-end € 121.223 (totale: € 1.262.062)

Schermi: 248

Distribuzione: Warner Bros. Pictures Italia

5 – Me contro te: Persi nel tempo

Regia: Gianluca Leuzzi

Settimane: 5

Week-end € 108.290 (totale: € 3.265.787)

Schermi: 246

Distribuzione: Warner Bros. Pictures Italia

6 – Scream

Regia: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin e Tyler Gillett

Settimane: 4

Week-end € 82.701 (totale: € 1.003.003)

Schermi: 183

Distribuzione: Eagle Pictures

7 – House of Gucci

Regia: Ridley Scott

Settimane: 8

Week-end € 51.851 (totale: € 5.234.279)

Schermi: 105

Distribuzione: Eagle Pictures

8 – Sing 2

Regia: Garth Jennings, Christophe Lourdelet

Settimane: 7

week-end: € 46.142 (Totale: € 2.232.952)

Schermi: 94

Distribuzione: Universasl Pictures

9 – Stringimi forte

Regia: Mathie Almaric

Settimane: 1

week-end: € 41.914 (Totale: € 42.285)

Schermi: 68

Distribuzione: Movie Inspired

10 – The King’s Man

Regia: Matthew Vaughn

Settimane: 5

week-end: € 41.635 (Totale: € 1.190.012)

Schermi: 97

Distribuzione: 20th Century Fox

Roberta Rosella

07/02/2022