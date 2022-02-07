Ultime Notizie
Box office Italia: “La fiera delle illusioni – Nightmare Alley” rimane in testa
Home
Box office

Box office Italia: “La fiera delle illusioni – Nightmare Alley” rimane in testa

in: Box office

(Box office Italia: incassi  3 – 6 febbraio 2022) “La fiera delle illusioni – Nightmare Alley” conserva la prima posizione. Stessa sorte per “Il lupo e il leone” e “Spider-Man: No Way Home”.

La fiera delle illusioni – Nightmare Alley: ancora vincente al box office Italia

Nulla di invariato per le prime tre posizioni del box office Italia, dove per la seconda volta domina “La fiera delle illusioni – Nightmare Alley” che aggiunge 397.857 euro al bottino precedente per arrivare alla cifra complessiva di 1.191.326 euro. Rimangono stabili al secondo e terzo posto anche “Il lupo e il leone” con 359.321 euro e un totale di 1.637.296 euro e “Spider-Man: No Way Home” con 253.198 euro e 23.955.656 euro complessivi.

Ecco la top ten completa

La top ten completa

1 – La fiera delle illusioni – Nightmare Alley

La fiera delle illusioni

2 – Il lupo e il leone

Il lupo e il leone

  • Regia: Gilles de Maistre
  • Settimane: 3
  • week-end € 359.321 (totale: € 1.637.296)
  • Schermi: 491
  • Distribuzione: 01 Distribution

3 – Spider – Man: No Way Home

Spider-man: No Way Home manifesto

  • Regia: Jon Watts
  • Settimane: 8
  • week-end € 253.198 (totale: € 23.955.656)
  • Schermi: 256
  • Distribuzione: Sony Pictures Italia, Warner Bros. Pictures Italia

4 – Una famiglia vincente – King Richard

  • Regia: Reinaldo Marcus Green
  • Settimane: 4
  • week-end € 121.223 (totale: € 1.262.062)
  • Schermi: 248
  • Distribuzione: Warner Bros. Pictures Italia

5 – Me contro te: Persi nel tempo

  • Regia: Gianluca Leuzzi
  • Settimane: 5
  • Week-end € 108.290 (totale: € 3.265.787)
  • Schermi: 246
  • Distribuzione: Warner Bros. Pictures Italia

6 – Scream

  • Regia: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin e Tyler Gillett
  • Settimane: 4
  • Week-end € 82.701 (totale: € 1.003.003)
  • Schermi: 183
  • Distribuzione: Eagle Pictures

7 – House of Gucci

House of Gucci

  • Regia: Ridley Scott
  • Settimane: 8
  • Week-end € 51.851 (totale: € 5.234.279)
  • Schermi: 105
  • Distribuzione: Eagle Pictures

8 – Sing 2

  • Regia: Garth Jennings, Christophe Lourdelet
  • Settimane: 7
  • week-end: € 46.142 (Totale: € 2.232.952)
  • Schermi: 94
  • Distribuzione: Universasl Pictures

9 – Stringimi forte

Stringimi forte

  • Regia: Mathie Almaric
  • Settimane: 1
  • week-end: € 41.914 (Totale: € 42.285)
  • Schermi: 68
  • Distribuzione: Movie Inspired

10 – The King’s Man

The King's Man film

  • Regia: Matthew Vaughn
  • Settimane: 5
  • week-end: € 41.635 (Totale: € 1.190.012)
  • Schermi: 97
  • Distribuzione: 20th Century Fox

Roberta Rosella

07/02/2022

 

Tags:

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *