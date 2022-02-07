Box office Italia: “La fiera delle illusioni – Nightmare Alley” rimane in testa

(Box office Italia: incassi 3 – 6 febbraio 2022) “La fiera delle illusioni – Nightmare Alley” conserva la prima posizione. Stessa sorte per “Il lupo e il leone” e “Spider-Man: No Way Home”.
La fiera delle illusioni – Nightmare Alley: ancora vincente al box office Italia
Nulla di invariato per le prime tre posizioni del box office Italia, dove per la seconda volta domina “La fiera delle illusioni – Nightmare Alley” che aggiunge 397.857 euro al bottino precedente per arrivare alla cifra complessiva di 1.191.326 euro. Rimangono stabili al secondo e terzo posto anche “Il lupo e il leone” con 359.321 euro e un totale di 1.637.296 euro e “Spider-Man: No Way Home” con 253.198 euro e 23.955.656 euro complessivi.
Ecco la top ten completa
1 – La fiera delle illusioni – Nightmare Alley
- Regia: Guillermo Del Toro
- Settimane: 2
- Week-end € 397.857 (totale: € 1.191.326)
- Schermi: 573
- Distribuzione: Walt Disney Pictures Italia
- Regia: Gilles de Maistre
- Settimane: 3
- week-end € 359.321 (totale: € 1.637.296)
- Schermi: 491
- Distribuzione: 01 Distribution
3 – Spider – Man: No Way Home
- Regia: Jon Watts
- Settimane: 8
- week-end € 253.198 (totale: € 23.955.656)
- Schermi: 256
- Distribuzione: Sony Pictures Italia, Warner Bros. Pictures Italia
4 – Una famiglia vincente – King Richard
- Regia: Reinaldo Marcus Green
- Settimane: 4
- week-end € 121.223 (totale: € 1.262.062)
- Schermi: 248
- Distribuzione: Warner Bros. Pictures Italia
5 – Me contro te: Persi nel tempo
- Regia: Gianluca Leuzzi
- Settimane: 5
- Week-end € 108.290 (totale: € 3.265.787)
- Schermi: 246
- Distribuzione: Warner Bros. Pictures Italia
6 – Scream
- Regia: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin e Tyler Gillett
- Settimane: 4
- Week-end € 82.701 (totale: € 1.003.003)
- Schermi: 183
- Distribuzione: Eagle Pictures
7 – House of Gucci
- Regia: Ridley Scott
- Settimane: 8
- Week-end € 51.851 (totale: € 5.234.279)
- Schermi: 105
- Distribuzione: Eagle Pictures
8 – Sing 2
- Regia: Garth Jennings, Christophe Lourdelet
- Settimane: 7
- week-end: € 46.142 (Totale: € 2.232.952)
- Schermi: 94
- Distribuzione: Universasl Pictures
9 – Stringimi forte
- Regia: Mathie Almaric
- Settimane: 1
- week-end: € 41.914 (Totale: € 42.285)
- Schermi: 68
- Distribuzione: Movie Inspired
10 – The King’s Man
- Regia: Matthew Vaughn
- Settimane: 5
- week-end: € 41.635 (Totale: € 1.190.012)
- Schermi: 97
- Distribuzione: 20th Century Fox
Roberta Rosella
07/02/2022