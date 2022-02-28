Box office Italia: ancora in testa “Uncharted”

(Box office Italia: incassi 24 – 27 febbraio 2022) Al box office Italia rimane al primo posto “Uncharted” seguito da “Assassinio sul Nilo” e dal debuttante “Belfast”.
Box office Italia: vince “Uncharted”
Seconda settimana vincente per “Uncharthed” con Tom Holland che da giovedì a domenica ha accumulato altri 1.326.777 euro per arrivare alla cifra totale di 4.222.392 euro. La seconda e la terza posizione sono occupate da due pellicole dirette da Kenneth Branagh: “Assassinio sul Nilo” che, al terzo week end, è rimasto stabile in seconda posizione con 622.040 euro e 4.458.008 euro totali, è “Belfast” che ha aperto con 448.295 euro.
La top ten completa
1 – Uncharted
- Regia: Ruben Fleischer
- Settimane: 2
- week-end: € 1.326.777 (Totale: € 4.222.392)
- Schermi: 506
- Distribuzione: Warner Bros.
2 – Assassinio al Nilo
- Regia: Kenneth Branagh
- Settimane: 3
- Week-end € 622.040 (totale: € 4.458.008)
- Schermi: 443
- Distribuzione: Walt Disney Pictures Italia
3 – Belfast
- Regia: Kenneth Branagh
- Settimane: 1
- Week-end € 448.295 (totale: € 448.295)
- Schermi: 377
- Distribuzione: Universal Pictures
4 – Ennio
- Regia: Giuseppe Tornatore
- Settimane: 2
- Week-end € 432.961 (totale: € 1.640.674)
- Schermi: 525
- Distribuzione: Lucky Red
5 – L’ombra del giorno
- Regia: Giuseppe Piccioni
- Settimane: 1
- Week-end € 140.538 (totale: € 140.538)
- Schermi: 257
- Distribuzione: 01 Distributiom
6 – Occhiali neri
- Regia: Dario Argento
- Settimane: 1
- Week-end € 110.534 (totale: € 110.534)
- Schermi: 271
- Distribuzione: Vision Distributiom
- Regia: Kat Coiro
- Settimane: 3
- Week-end € 99.535 (totale: € 993.783)
- Schermi: 180
- Distribuzione: Universal Pictures
- Regia: Jon Watts
- Settimane: 11
- week-end € 87.459 (totale: € 24.519.396)
- Schermi: 116
- Distribuzione: Sony Pictures Italia, Warner Bros. Pictures Italia
- Regia: Gilles de Maistre
- Settimane: 6
- week-end € 79.068 (totale: € 2.197.807)
- Schermi: 210
- Distribuzione: 01 Distribution
10 – Sing
- Regia: Garth Jennings, Christophe Lourdelet
- Settimane: 10
- week-end: $ 38.989 (Totale: $ 2.360.337)
- Schermi: 89
- Distribuzione: Universasl Pictures
Roberta Rosella
28/02/2022