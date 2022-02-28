Ultime Notizie
Box office Italia: ancora in testa "Uncharted"
Box office Italia: ancora in testa “Uncharted”

(Box office Italia: incassi 24 – 27 febbraio 2022) Al box office Italia rimane al primo posto “Uncharted” seguito da “Assassinio sul Nilo” e dal debuttante “Belfast”.

Seconda settimana vincente per “Uncharthed” con Tom Holland che da giovedì a domenica ha accumulato altri 1.326.777 euro per arrivare alla cifra totale di 4.222.392 euro. La seconda e la terza posizione sono occupate da due pellicole dirette da Kenneth Branagh: “Assassinio sul Nilo” che, al terzo week end, è rimasto stabile in seconda posizione con 622.040 euro e 4.458.008 euro totali, è “Belfast” che ha aperto con 448.295 euro.

La top ten completa

1 – Uncharted

Uncharted

  • Regia: Ruben Fleischer
  • Settimane: 2
  • week-end: € 1.326.777 (Totale: € 4.222.392)
  • Schermi: 506
  • Distribuzione: Warner Bros.

2 – Assassinio al Nilo

Assassinio sul Nilo

  • Regia: Kenneth Branagh
  • Settimane: 3
  • Week-end € 622.040 (totale: € 4.458.008)
  • Schermi: 443
  • Distribuzione: Walt Disney Pictures Italia

3 – Belfast

Belfast

  • Regia: Kenneth Branagh
  • Settimane: 1
  • Week-end € 448.295 (totale: € 448.295)
  • Schermi: 377
  • Distribuzione: Universal Pictures

4 – Ennio

Ennio

  • Regia: Giuseppe Tornatore
  • Settimane: 2
  • Week-end € 432.961 (totale: € 1.640.674)
  • Schermi: 525
  • Distribuzione: Lucky Red

5 – L’ombra del giorno

L'ombra del giorno poster

  • Regia: Giuseppe Piccioni
  • Settimane: 1
  • Week-end € 140.538 (totale: € 140.538)
  • Schermi: 257
  • Distribuzione: 01 Distributiom

6 – Occhiali neri

Occhiali neri

  • Regia: Dario Argento
  • Settimane: 1
  • Week-end € 110.534 (totale: € 110.534)
  • Schermi: 271
  • Distribuzione: Vision Distributiom

7 – Marry Me – Sposami

Marry Me poster

  • Regia: Kat Coiro
  • Settimane: 3
  • Week-end € 99.535 (totale: € 993.783)
  • Schermi: 180
  • Distribuzione: Universal Pictures

8 – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-man: No Way Home manifesto

  • Regia: Jon Watts
  • Settimane: 11
  • week-end € 87.459 (totale: € 24.519.396)
  • Schermi: 116
  • Distribuzione: Sony Pictures Italia, Warner Bros. Pictures Italia

9 – Il lupo e il leone

Il lupo e il leone

  • Regia: Gilles de Maistre
  • Settimane: 6
  • week-end € 79.068 (totale: € 2.197.807)
  • Schermi: 210
  • Distribuzione: 01 Distribution

10 – Sing

  • Regia: Garth Jennings, Christophe Lourdelet
  • Settimane: 10
  • week-end: $ 38.989 (Totale: $ 2.360.337)
  • Schermi: 89
  • Distribuzione: Universasl Pictures

Roberta Rosella

28/02/2022

