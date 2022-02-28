Box office Italia: ancora in testa “Uncharted”

(Box office Italia: incassi 24 – 27 febbraio 2022) Al box office Italia rimane al primo posto “Uncharted” seguito da “Assassinio sul Nilo” e dal debuttante “Belfast”.

Box office Italia: vince “Uncharted”

Seconda settimana vincente per “Uncharthed” con Tom Holland che da giovedì a domenica ha accumulato altri 1.326.777 euro per arrivare alla cifra totale di 4.222.392 euro. La seconda e la terza posizione sono occupate da due pellicole dirette da Kenneth Branagh: “Assassinio sul Nilo” che, al terzo week end, è rimasto stabile in seconda posizione con 622.040 euro e 4.458.008 euro totali, è “Belfast” che ha aperto con 448.295 euro.

La top ten completa

1 – Uncharted

Regia: Ruben Fleischer

Settimane: 2

week-end: € 1.326.777 (Totale: € 4.222.392)

Schermi: 506

Distribuzione: Warner Bros.

2 – Assassinio al Nilo

Regia: Kenneth Branagh

Settimane: 3

Week-end € 622.040 (totale: € 4.458.008)

Schermi: 443

Distribuzione: Walt Disney Pictures Italia

3 – Belfast

Regia: Kenneth Branagh

Settimane: 1

Week-end € 448.295 (totale: € 448.295)

Schermi: 377

Distribuzione: Universal Pictures

4 – Ennio

Regia: Giuseppe Tornatore

Settimane: 2

Week-end € 432.961 (totale: € 1.640.674)

Schermi: 525

Distribuzione: Lucky Red

5 – L’ombra del giorno

Regia: Giuseppe Piccioni

Settimane: 1

Week-end € 140.538 (totale: € 140.538)

Schermi: 257

Distribuzione: 01 Distributiom

6 – Occhiali neri

Regia: Dario Argento

Settimane: 1

Week-end € 110.534 (totale: € 110.534)

Schermi: 271

Distribuzione: Vision Distributiom

7 – Marry Me – Sposami

Regia: Kat Coiro

Settimane: 3

Week-end € 99.535 (totale: € 993.783)

Schermi: 180

Distribuzione: Universal Pictures

8 – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Regia: Jon Watts

Settimane: 11

week-end € 87.459 (totale: € 24.519.396)

Schermi: 116

Distribuzione: Sony Pictures Italia, Warner Bros. Pictures Italia

9 – Il lupo e il leone

Regia: Gilles de Maistre

Settimane: 6

week-end € 79.068 (totale: € 2.197.807)

Schermi: 210

Distribuzione: 01 Distribution

10 – Sing

Regia: Garth Jennings, Christophe Lourdelet

Settimane: 10

week-end: $ 38.989 (Totale: $ 2.360.337)

Schermi: 89

Distribuzione: Universasl Pictures

Roberta Rosella

28/02/2022