La televisione ha dominato il roster dei nominati per gli MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021, che torneranno questo maggio dopo una pausa di un anno dovuta, almeno in parte, alla pandemia COVID-19. Ma con il tipo di film piacevoli e pronti per i popcorn che gli MTV Awards normalmente celebrano, la TV quest’anno ha preso un posto in prima fila.

MTV Movie & TV Awards: in testa “WandaVision”, “Emily in Paris”, “The Boys”

MTV Movie & TV Awards

A guidare la lista dei candidati di quest’anno, annunciata lunedì, è la serie Disney Plus della Marvel “WandaVision”. Ha ottenuto cinque nomination – tra cui il miglior spettacolo, la migliore interpretazione in uno spettacolo (Elizabeth Olsen), il miglior eroe (Teyonah Parris), il miglior cattivo (Kathryn Hahn ) e il miglior combattimento (Wanda vs. Agatha).

Ha ricevuto quattro nomination “Emily In Paris” di Netflix (prodotto da MTV Studios) e “The Boys” di Amazon Prime Video. Ne hanno guadagnate tre “Bridgerton” di Netflix, “The Mandalorian” di Disney Plus e il film più riconosciuto dell’anno, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: consegna di una tangente prodigiosa al regime americano per trarne vantaggio una volta gloriosa nazione del Kazakistan”.

Contemporaneamente, MTV ha anche annunciato i candidati per la prima edizione in assoluto della sua cerimonia spin-off “Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted”. Nel 2018, lo spettacolo ha integrato per la prima volta TV e film in categorie comuni come “Miglior eroe”, “Miglior cattivo”, “Miglior duo”, “Miglior combattimento” e “Miglior interpretazione comica”. Quest’anno, ciò significa che la maggior parte di queste categorie è rappresentata dalla TV. Ad esempio, la migliore interpretazione rivoluzionaria ha solo un film (Maria Bakalova, da “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”), mentre il resto proviene da spettacoli in streaming come “Ginny & Georgia”, “Emily in Paris”, “Normal People” e “Bridgerton . ”

L’inclusione delle serie TV e dello streaming

Parlando di streaming, è così che il pubblico guarda la TV ora – e quasi tutti i candidati TV provengono da un servizio di streaming, ad eccezione dei singoli cenni per “I May Destroy You”, “Killing Eve”, “Schitt’s Creek” e “Lovecraft Country”. ”

Per la maggior parte della sua esistenza, la trasmissione è stata conosciuta come MTV Movie Awards, approfittando del calcio d’inizio primaverile della stagione estiva al botteghino. Nel 2017, il nome è stato cambiato in “MTV Movie & TV Awards” e includeva per la prima volta serie televisive. Anche quell’anno, la rete è diventata neutrale rispetto al genere, abbracciando la decisione di unire artisti e artisti maschili e femminili in categorie singolari. L’anno scorso, MTV ha deciso di spostare i Movie & TV Awards a dicembre, al fine di sfruttare l’inizio della stagione dei premi cinematografici. Ma la pandemia ha messo in attesa quella decisione, e alla fine la rete ha lanciato lo speciale “MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time”, presentato da Vanessa Hudgens, a dicembre.

Gli “MTV Movie & TV Awards” del 2021 andranno in onda in diretta domenica 16 maggio dal Palladium di Los Angeles alle 21:00. L’inaugurale “Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted” andrà in onda la sera successiva, il 17 maggio alle 21:00.  I produttori esecutivi saranno il co-fondatore di Den of Thieves Jesse Ignjatovic e Barb Bialkowski per conto di Den of Thieves. Ulteriori dettagli, tra cui i presentatori, saranno annunciati nelle prossime settimane. Nel frattempo, MTV ha aperto il voto dei fan in 25 categorie neutre rispetto al genere su vote.mtv.com fino al 30 aprile.

Ecco i candidati di quest’anno:

BEST MOVIE

  • “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan”
  • “Judas and the Black Messiah”
  • Promising Young Woman
  • Soul
  • “To All the Boys: Always and Forever”

BEST SHOW

  • “Bridgerton”
  • “Cobra Kai”
  • “Emily in Paris”
  • “The Boys”
  • “WandaVision”

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

  • Anya Taylor-Joy – “The Queen’s Gambit”
  • Elizabeth Olsen – “WandaVision”
  • Elliot Page – “The Umbrella Academy”
  • Emma Corrin – “The Crown”
  • Michaela Coel – “I May Destroy You”

BEST HERO

  • Anthony Mackie – “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”
  • Gal Gadot – “Wonder Woman 1984
  • Jack Quaid – “The Boys”
  • Pedro Pascal – “The Mandalorian”
  • Teyonah Parris – “WandaVision”

BEST KISS

  • Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline – “Outer Banks”
  • Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh – “Killing Eve”
  • Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo – “Emily in Paris”
  • Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison – “Never Have I Ever”
  • Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor – “Bridgerton”

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

  • Annie Murphy – “Schitt’s Creek”
  • Eric Andre – “Bad Trip”
  • Issa Rae – “Insecure”
  • Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso”
  • Leslie Jones – “Coming 2 America”

BEST VILLAIN

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

  • Antonia Gentry – “Ginny & Georgia”
  • Ashley Park – “Emily in Paris”
  • Maria Bakalova – “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan”
  • Paul Mescal – “Normal People”
  • Regé-Jean Page – “Bridgerton”

BEST FIGHT

  • Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” – Final Funhouse Fight
  • “Cobra Kai” – Finale House Fight
  • “The Boys” – Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront
  • “WandaVision” – Wanda vs. Agatha
  • Zack Snyder’s Justice League” – Final Fight vs. Steppenwolf

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

BEST DUO

  • “Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar” – Star (Kristen Wiig) & Barb (Annie Mumolo)
  • “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” – Falcon (Anthony Mackie) & Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan)
  • “The Mandalorian” – Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) & Grogu
  • “Emily in Paris” – Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) & Mindy Chen (Ashley Park)
  • “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan” – Borat Sagdiyev (Sacha Baron Cohen) & Tutar Sagdiyev (Maria Bakalova)

COMPLETE LIST OF NOMINEES, UNSCRIPTED:

BEST DOCU-REALITY SHOW

  • “Below Deck Mediterranean”
  • “Black Ink Crew New York”
  • “Bling Empire”
  • “Jersey Shore Family Vacation”
  • “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta”

BEST DATING SHOW

  • “90 Day Fiancé”
  • “Ex On The Beach”
  • “Love Is Blind”
  • “Ready to Love”
  • “The Bachelorette”

BEST REALITY CAST

  • “90 Day Fiancé”
  • “Jersey Shore Family Vacation”
  • “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta”
  • “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
  • “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

  • “Legendary”
  • “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
  • “The Challenge”
  • “The Circle”
  • “The Masked Singer”

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW

  • “Deliciousness”
  • “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home”
  • “Making The Cut”
  • “Nailed It!”
  • “Queer Eye”

BEST NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES

  • “Bling Empire”
  • “Cardi Tries”
  • “Selena + Chef”
  • “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City”
  • “VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition”

BEST TALK / TOPICAL SHOW

  • “A Little Late with Lilly Singh”
  • “Red Table Talk”
  • “The Breakfast Club”
  • “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”
  • “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen”

BEST COMEDY / GAME SHOW

  • “Floor Is Lava”
  • “Impractical Jokers”
  • “Kids Say the Darndest Things”
  • “Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out”
  • “Ridiculousness”

BEST HOST

  • Nicole Byer – “Nailed It!”
  • Rob Dyrdek – “Ridiculousness”
  • RuPaul – “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
  • T.J. Lavin – “The Challenge”
  • Tiffany Haddish – “Kids Say the Darndest Things”

BREAKTHROUGH SOCIAL STAR

  • Addison Rae
  • Bretman Rock
  • Charli D’Amelio
  • Jalaiah Harmon
  • Rickey Thompson

BEST REAL-LIFE MYSTERY OR CRIME SERIES

  • “Catfish: The TV Show”
  • “Evil Lives Here”
  • “Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer”
  • “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness”
  • “Unsolved Mysteries”

BEST FIGHT

  • “Selling Sunset” – Chrishell Stause vs. Christine Quinn
  • “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” – Jackie Goldschneider vs. Teresa Giudice
  • “Untucked: RuPaul’s Drag Race” – Kandy Muse vs. Tamisha Iman
  • “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” – Kourtney Kardashian vs. Kim Kardashian West
  • “Legendary” – Law Roach vs. Guest Judge Dominique Jackson

BEST INTERNATIONAL REALITY SERIES

  • “Acapulco Shore”
  • “Geordie Shore”
  • “Love Island (UK)”
  • “¡Nailed it! México”
  • “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK”

20 ⁄ 04 ⁄ 2021

