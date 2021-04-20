La televisione ha dominato il roster dei nominati per gli MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021, che torneranno questo maggio dopo una pausa di un anno dovuta, almeno in parte, alla pandemia COVID-19. Ma con il tipo di film piacevoli e pronti per i popcorn che gli MTV Awards normalmente celebrano, la TV quest’anno ha preso un posto in prima fila.

MTV Movie & TV Awards: in testa “WandaVision”, “Emily in Paris”, “The Boys”

A guidare la lista dei candidati di quest’anno, annunciata lunedì, è la serie Disney Plus della Marvel “WandaVision”. Ha ottenuto cinque nomination – tra cui il miglior spettacolo, la migliore interpretazione in uno spettacolo (Elizabeth Olsen), il miglior eroe (Teyonah Parris), il miglior cattivo (Kathryn Hahn ) e il miglior combattimento (Wanda vs. Agatha).

Ha ricevuto quattro nomination “Emily In Paris” di Netflix (prodotto da MTV Studios) e “The Boys” di Amazon Prime Video. Ne hanno guadagnate tre “Bridgerton” di Netflix, “The Mandalorian” di Disney Plus e il film più riconosciuto dell’anno, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: consegna di una tangente prodigiosa al regime americano per trarne vantaggio una volta gloriosa nazione del Kazakistan”.

Contemporaneamente, MTV ha anche annunciato i candidati per la prima edizione in assoluto della sua cerimonia spin-off “Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted”. Nel 2018, lo spettacolo ha integrato per la prima volta TV e film in categorie comuni come “Miglior eroe”, “Miglior cattivo”, “Miglior duo”, “Miglior combattimento” e “Miglior interpretazione comica”. Quest’anno, ciò significa che la maggior parte di queste categorie è rappresentata dalla TV. Ad esempio, la migliore interpretazione rivoluzionaria ha solo un film (Maria Bakalova, da “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”), mentre il resto proviene da spettacoli in streaming come “Ginny & Georgia”, “Emily in Paris”, “Normal People” e “Bridgerton . ”

L’inclusione delle serie TV e dello streaming

Parlando di streaming, è così che il pubblico guarda la TV ora – e quasi tutti i candidati TV provengono da un servizio di streaming, ad eccezione dei singoli cenni per “I May Destroy You”, “Killing Eve”, “Schitt’s Creek” e “Lovecraft Country”. ”

Per la maggior parte della sua esistenza, la trasmissione è stata conosciuta come MTV Movie Awards, approfittando del calcio d’inizio primaverile della stagione estiva al botteghino. Nel 2017, il nome è stato cambiato in “MTV Movie & TV Awards” e includeva per la prima volta serie televisive. Anche quell’anno, la rete è diventata neutrale rispetto al genere, abbracciando la decisione di unire artisti e artisti maschili e femminili in categorie singolari. L’anno scorso, MTV ha deciso di spostare i Movie & TV Awards a dicembre, al fine di sfruttare l’inizio della stagione dei premi cinematografici. Ma la pandemia ha messo in attesa quella decisione, e alla fine la rete ha lanciato lo speciale “MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time”, presentato da Vanessa Hudgens, a dicembre.

Gli “MTV Movie & TV Awards” del 2021 andranno in onda in diretta domenica 16 maggio dal Palladium di Los Angeles alle 21:00. L’inaugurale “Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted” andrà in onda la sera successiva, il 17 maggio alle 21:00. I produttori esecutivi saranno il co-fondatore di Den of Thieves Jesse Ignjatovic e Barb Bialkowski per conto di Den of Thieves. Ulteriori dettagli, tra cui i presentatori, saranno annunciati nelle prossime settimane. Nel frattempo, MTV ha aperto il voto dei fan in 25 categorie neutre rispetto al genere su vote.mtv.com fino al 30 aprile.

Ecco i candidati di quest’anno:

BEST MOVIE

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan”

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Soul”

“To All the Boys: Always and Forever”

BEST SHOW

“Bridgerton”

“Cobra Kai”

“Emily in Paris”

“The Boys”

“WandaVision”

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Anya Taylor-Joy – “The Queen’s Gambit”

Elizabeth Olsen – “WandaVision”

Elliot Page – “The Umbrella Academy”

Emma Corrin – “The Crown”

Michaela Coel – “I May Destroy You”



BEST HERO

Anthony Mackie – “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”

Gal Gadot – “Wonder Woman 1984”

Jack Quaid – “The Boys”

Pedro Pascal – “The Mandalorian”

Teyonah Parris – “WandaVision”



BEST KISS

Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline – “Outer Banks”

Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh – “Killing Eve”

Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo – “Emily in Paris”

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison – “Never Have I Ever”

Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor – “Bridgerton”

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Annie Murphy – “Schitt’s Creek”

Eric Andre – “Bad Trip”

Issa Rae – “Insecure”

Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso”

Leslie Jones – “Coming 2 America”

BEST VILLAIN

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Antonia Gentry – “Ginny & Georgia”

Ashley Park – “Emily in Paris”

Maria Bakalova – “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan”

Paul Mescal – “Normal People”

Regé-Jean Page – “Bridgerton”

BEST FIGHT

“Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” – Final Funhouse Fight

“Cobra Kai” – Finale House Fight

“The Boys” – Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront

“WandaVision” – Wanda vs. Agatha

“Zack Snyder’s Justice League” – Final Fight vs. Steppenwolf

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

BEST DUO

“Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar” – Star (Kristen Wiig) & Barb (Annie Mumolo)

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” – Falcon (Anthony Mackie) & Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan)

“The Mandalorian” – Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) & Grogu

“Emily in Paris” – Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) & Mindy Chen (Ashley Park)

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan” – Borat Sagdiyev (Sacha Baron Cohen) & Tutar Sagdiyev (Maria Bakalova)

COMPLETE LIST OF NOMINEES, UNSCRIPTED:

BEST DOCU-REALITY SHOW

“Below Deck Mediterranean”

“Black Ink Crew New York”

“Bling Empire”

“Jersey Shore Family Vacation”

“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta”

BEST DATING SHOW

“90 Day Fiancé”

“Ex On The Beach”

“Love Is Blind”

“Ready to Love”

“The Bachelorette”

BEST REALITY CAST

“90 Day Fiancé”

“Jersey Shore Family Vacation”

“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

“Legendary”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“The Challenge”

“The Circle”

“The Masked Singer”

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW

“Deliciousness”

“Fixer Upper: Welcome Home”

“Making The Cut”

“Nailed It!”

“Queer Eye”

BEST NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES

“Bling Empire”

“Cardi Tries”

“Selena + Chef”

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City”

“VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition”

BEST TALK / TOPICAL SHOW

“A Little Late with Lilly Singh”

“Red Table Talk”

“The Breakfast Club”

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen”

BEST COMEDY / GAME SHOW

“Floor Is Lava”

“Impractical Jokers”

“Kids Say the Darndest Things”

“Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out”

“Ridiculousness”

BEST HOST

Nicole Byer – “Nailed It!”

Rob Dyrdek – “Ridiculousness”

RuPaul – “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

T.J. Lavin – “The Challenge”

Tiffany Haddish – “Kids Say the Darndest Things”

BREAKTHROUGH SOCIAL STAR

Addison Rae

Bretman Rock

Charli D’Amelio

Jalaiah Harmon

Rickey Thompson

BEST REAL-LIFE MYSTERY OR CRIME SERIES

“Catfish: The TV Show”

“Evil Lives Here”

“Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer”

“Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness”

“Unsolved Mysteries”

BEST FIGHT

“Selling Sunset” – Chrishell Stause vs. Christine Quinn

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” – Jackie Goldschneider vs. Teresa Giudice

“Untucked: RuPaul’s Drag Race” – Kandy Muse vs. Tamisha Iman

“Keeping Up With The Kardashians” – Kourtney Kardashian vs. Kim Kardashian West

“Legendary” – Law Roach vs. Guest Judge Dominique Jackson

BEST INTERNATIONAL REALITY SERIES

“Acapulco Shore”

“Geordie Shore”

“Love Island (UK)”

“¡Nailed it! México”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race UK”

Maria Bruna Moliterni

20 ⁄ 04 ⁄ 2021