La televisione ha dominato il roster dei nominati per gli MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021, che torneranno questo maggio dopo una pausa di un anno dovuta, almeno in parte, alla pandemia COVID-19. Ma con il tipo di film piacevoli e pronti per i popcorn che gli MTV Awards normalmente celebrano, la TV quest’anno ha preso un posto in prima fila.
MTV Movie & TV Awards: in testa “WandaVision”, “Emily in Paris”, “The Boys”
A guidare la lista dei candidati di quest’anno, annunciata lunedì, è la serie Disney Plus della Marvel “WandaVision”. Ha ottenuto cinque nomination – tra cui il miglior spettacolo, la migliore interpretazione in uno spettacolo (Elizabeth Olsen), il miglior eroe (Teyonah Parris), il miglior cattivo (Kathryn Hahn ) e il miglior combattimento (Wanda vs. Agatha).
Ha ricevuto quattro nomination “Emily In Paris” di Netflix (prodotto da MTV Studios) e “The Boys” di Amazon Prime Video. Ne hanno guadagnate tre “Bridgerton” di Netflix, “The Mandalorian” di Disney Plus e il film più riconosciuto dell’anno, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: consegna di una tangente prodigiosa al regime americano per trarne vantaggio una volta gloriosa nazione del Kazakistan”.
Contemporaneamente, MTV ha anche annunciato i candidati per la prima edizione in assoluto della sua cerimonia spin-off “Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted”. Nel 2018, lo spettacolo ha integrato per la prima volta TV e film in categorie comuni come “Miglior eroe”, “Miglior cattivo”, “Miglior duo”, “Miglior combattimento” e “Miglior interpretazione comica”. Quest’anno, ciò significa che la maggior parte di queste categorie è rappresentata dalla TV. Ad esempio, la migliore interpretazione rivoluzionaria ha solo un film (Maria Bakalova, da “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”), mentre il resto proviene da spettacoli in streaming come “Ginny & Georgia”, “Emily in Paris”, “Normal People” e “Bridgerton . ”
L’inclusione delle serie TV e dello streaming
Parlando di streaming, è così che il pubblico guarda la TV ora – e quasi tutti i candidati TV provengono da un servizio di streaming, ad eccezione dei singoli cenni per “I May Destroy You”, “Killing Eve”, “Schitt’s Creek” e “Lovecraft Country”. ”
Per la maggior parte della sua esistenza, la trasmissione è stata conosciuta come MTV Movie Awards, approfittando del calcio d’inizio primaverile della stagione estiva al botteghino. Nel 2017, il nome è stato cambiato in “MTV Movie & TV Awards” e includeva per la prima volta serie televisive. Anche quell’anno, la rete è diventata neutrale rispetto al genere, abbracciando la decisione di unire artisti e artisti maschili e femminili in categorie singolari. L’anno scorso, MTV ha deciso di spostare i Movie & TV Awards a dicembre, al fine di sfruttare l’inizio della stagione dei premi cinematografici. Ma la pandemia ha messo in attesa quella decisione, e alla fine la rete ha lanciato lo speciale “MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time”, presentato da Vanessa Hudgens, a dicembre.
Gli “MTV Movie & TV Awards” del 2021 andranno in onda in diretta domenica 16 maggio dal Palladium di Los Angeles alle 21:00. L’inaugurale “Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted” andrà in onda la sera successiva, il 17 maggio alle 21:00. I produttori esecutivi saranno il co-fondatore di Den of Thieves Jesse Ignjatovic e Barb Bialkowski per conto di Den of Thieves. Ulteriori dettagli, tra cui i presentatori, saranno annunciati nelle prossime settimane. Nel frattempo, MTV ha aperto il voto dei fan in 25 categorie neutre rispetto al genere su vote.mtv.com fino al 30 aprile.
Ecco i candidati di quest’anno:
BEST MOVIE
- “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan”
- “Judas and the Black Messiah”
- “Promising Young Woman”
- “Soul”
- “To All the Boys: Always and Forever”
BEST SHOW
- “Bridgerton”
- “Cobra Kai”
- “Emily in Paris”
- “The Boys”
- “WandaVision”
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE
- Carey Mulligan – “Promising Young Woman”
- Chadwick Boseman – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
- Daniel Kaluuya – “Judas and the Black Messiah”
- Sacha Baron Cohen – “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
- Zendaya – “Malcolm & Marie”
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW
- Anya Taylor-Joy – “The Queen’s Gambit”
- Elizabeth Olsen – “WandaVision”
- Elliot Page – “The Umbrella Academy”
- Emma Corrin – “The Crown”
- Michaela Coel – “I May Destroy You”
BEST HERO
- Anthony Mackie – “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”
- Gal Gadot – “Wonder Woman 1984”
- Jack Quaid – “The Boys”
- Pedro Pascal – “The Mandalorian”
- Teyonah Parris – “WandaVision”
BEST KISS
- Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline – “Outer Banks”
- Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh – “Killing Eve”
- Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo – “Emily in Paris”
- Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison – “Never Have I Ever”
- Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor – “Bridgerton”
BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE
- Annie Murphy – “Schitt’s Creek”
- Eric Andre – “Bad Trip”
- Issa Rae – “Insecure”
- Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso”
- Leslie Jones – “Coming 2 America”
BEST VILLAIN
- Aya Cash – “The Boys
- Ewan McGregor – “Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)”
- Giancarlo Esposito – “The Mandalorian”
- Kathryn Hahn – “WandaVision”
- Nicholas Hoult – “The Great”
BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE
- Antonia Gentry – “Ginny & Georgia”
- Ashley Park – “Emily in Paris”
- Maria Bakalova – “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan”
- Paul Mescal – “Normal People”
- Regé-Jean Page – “Bridgerton”
BEST FIGHT
- “Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” – Final Funhouse Fight
- “Cobra Kai” – Finale House Fight
- “The Boys” – Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront
- “WandaVision” – Wanda vs. Agatha
- “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” – Final Fight vs. Steppenwolf
MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE
- Elisabeth Moss – “The Invisible Man”
- Jurnee Smollett – “Lovecraft Country”
- Simona Brown – “Behind Her Eyes”
- Victoria Pedretti – “The Haunting of Bly Manor”
- Vince Vaughn – “Freaky”
BEST DUO
- “Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar” – Star (Kristen Wiig) & Barb (Annie Mumolo)
- “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” – Falcon (Anthony Mackie) & Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan)
- “The Mandalorian” – Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) & Grogu
- “Emily in Paris” – Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) & Mindy Chen (Ashley Park)
- “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan” – Borat Sagdiyev (Sacha Baron Cohen) & Tutar Sagdiyev (Maria Bakalova)
COMPLETE LIST OF NOMINEES, UNSCRIPTED:
BEST DOCU-REALITY SHOW
- “Below Deck Mediterranean”
- “Black Ink Crew New York”
- “Bling Empire”
- “Jersey Shore Family Vacation”
- “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta”
BEST DATING SHOW
- “90 Day Fiancé”
- “Ex On The Beach”
- “Love Is Blind”
- “Ready to Love”
- “The Bachelorette”
BEST REALITY CAST
- “90 Day Fiancé”
- “Jersey Shore Family Vacation”
- “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta”
- “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
- “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”
BEST COMPETITION SERIES
- “Legendary”
- “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
- “The Challenge”
- “The Circle”
- “The Masked Singer”
BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW
- “Deliciousness”
- “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home”
- “Making The Cut”
- “Nailed It!”
- “Queer Eye”
BEST NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES
- “Bling Empire”
- “Cardi Tries”
- “Selena + Chef”
- “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City”
- “VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition”
BEST TALK / TOPICAL SHOW
- “A Little Late with Lilly Singh”
- “Red Table Talk”
- “The Breakfast Club”
- “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”
- “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen”
BEST COMEDY / GAME SHOW
- “Floor Is Lava”
- “Impractical Jokers”
- “Kids Say the Darndest Things”
- “Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out”
- “Ridiculousness”
BEST HOST
- Nicole Byer – “Nailed It!”
- Rob Dyrdek – “Ridiculousness”
- RuPaul – “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
- T.J. Lavin – “The Challenge”
- Tiffany Haddish – “Kids Say the Darndest Things”
BREAKTHROUGH SOCIAL STAR
- Addison Rae
- Bretman Rock
- Charli D’Amelio
- Jalaiah Harmon
- Rickey Thompson
BEST REAL-LIFE MYSTERY OR CRIME SERIES
- “Catfish: The TV Show”
- “Evil Lives Here”
- “Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer”
- “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness”
- “Unsolved Mysteries”
BEST FIGHT
- “Selling Sunset” – Chrishell Stause vs. Christine Quinn
- “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” – Jackie Goldschneider vs. Teresa Giudice
- “Untucked: RuPaul’s Drag Race” – Kandy Muse vs. Tamisha Iman
- “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” – Kourtney Kardashian vs. Kim Kardashian West
- “Legendary” – Law Roach vs. Guest Judge Dominique Jackson
BEST INTERNATIONAL REALITY SERIES
- “Acapulco Shore”
- “Geordie Shore”
- “Love Island (UK)”
- “¡Nailed it! México”
- “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK”
Maria Bruna Moliterni
20 ⁄ 04 ⁄ 2021