Coronavirus: parlano i vip colpiti dal Covid-19

Quarantena, mascherine, distanze di sicurezza: il Coronavirus, agente patogeno rilevato per la prima volta a Wuhan (Cina), sta piegando tutto il mondo dal 31 Dicembre 2019, forzandoci a prendere alte misure di protezione e igiene per ostacolare il contagio. Ecco le star del cinema colpite.
Coronavirus: da Tom Hanks a Olga Kurylenko, gli attori colpiti
Il COVID-19 si abbatte anche sul mondo cinematografico partendo da Tom Hanks. L’attore di “Forrest Gump”, con la coniuge Rita Wilson, ha accusato dei sintomi simili all’influenza mentre viaggiava in Australia per iniziare le riprese del film biografico su Elvis Presley diretto da Baz Luhrmann. In data 11 Marzo 2020, l’interprete ha annunciato di aver ufficialmente contratto il virus dopo esser stato sottoposto al test in un ospedale del Queensland. Ad oggi é ufficialmente in quarantena, così come altre star positive al test.
Questo il suo ultimo post di Instagram
Hey folks. Good News: One week after testing Positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same. No fever but the blahs. Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch. Bad news: My wife @ritawilson has won 6 straight hands of Gin Rummy and leads by 201 points. But I have learned not to spread my Vegemite so thick. I travelled here with a typewriter, one I used to love. We are all in this together. Flatten the curve. Hanx
Meno famosa ma comunque con un curriculum di tutto rispetto, altra attrice positive al COVID-19 è Debi Mazar, brava ballerina di hip pop, soprannominata “Gli occhi più chiari di Hollywood”, che ha esordito diretta dal grande Scorsese nel 1990 con “Quei bravi ragazzi”.
Ecco il suo messaggio
I have just tested positive for Covid-19.I AM OK! About a month ago my entire home(husband and two teen daughters) got an odd bug- Low grade fever,headaches,sore throat,body aches,ears ringing and a dry cough.It cleared up quickly.Seasonal I thought?but it felt unusual/different… Two weeks later,March 15th,I woke up with all those same symptoms but super intense body aches,and 102.4 fever.I figured maybe I got the flu or..Corona?😬 I had had cocktails the evening prior,and smoked a few cigarettes. I figured I had jacked my immune system from having a fun night with friends.I called a doctor/friend to ask if I could get the Covid-19 test on 3/16.He said NO,I didn’t meet the criteria.I hadn’t recently traveled out of the country&I hadnt been with someone who had actually tested positive.I found this kind of a CRAZY criteria for a NY’er as I had taken the subway,gone to the theater,the grocery store,the pharmacy,hair salon,etc.I was the Mom who was trying to prepare the home and get supplies&bleach wipes,dry goods.extra food etc. Because we have Italian family in Italy and we follow the news closely,my biggest panic was why were they not closing schools in NYC &forbidding movement outside the home without permission,like China and all of Europe? Prospect Park yesterday,i hear was jumpin’! A friend told me that CityMD/Urgent Care in my neighborhood had test kits,which appealed to me as I wanted to stay away from the hospital. I went on 3/17.First I was tested for the flu-which was negative.Then they tested me for Covid-19. I was sent home and told to quarantine myself until I had results,which would take 3-7 days(in S.Korea it takes two hours) Well..today is day 5 and I just found out.Im hoping I’ve been through the worst of it already.Its very “morphy”.One day I feel crappy and the next I’m normal.Today my lungs are heavy,but I’m tough. I can breath,and I’m going to heal here,in my own home!My family is under quarantine for 14 days.They have no symptoms.I think we all had it possibly already?Who knows. Anyhow,stay home people!Protect yourselves&your loved ones.Build up your immune systems.Good Luck&God Bless us all! #alonetogether #physicaldistancing #stayhome
Idris Elba e la moglie
Idris Elba, attore inglese, noto nei club londinesi come DJ Big Driis/Big Driis the Londoner, visto ultimamente nello spin-off “Fast & Furious – Hobbs & Shaw” e nel poco fortunato “Cats“, è risultato positivo mentre si trovava nel Nuovo Messico per le riprese di un film. La star ha invitato tutti a mantenere le distanze, lavarsi le mani e soprattutto a non entrare nel panico. La moglie, la modella e attrice Sabrina Dhowre-Elba, che non si è voluta separare da lui, ha dichiarato anche lei di essere positiva, di sentirsi bene, affermando che sta passando il tempo in modo creativo insieme al marito.
Daniel Dae Kim, attore di “Lost” e “Hawaii Five-0”
Anche Daniel Dae Kim ha scelto di rendere pubblico il suo stato di salute con un post sui social. L’attore, che ora si trova alle Hawaii, ha affermato che ha scoperto di essere positivo al Coronavirus a New York, dove era impegnato per la serie tv “New Amsterdam” in cui interpreta – così vuole il caso – un dottore assunto per aiutare i pazienti durante un’epidemia”.
Harvey Weinstein, carcere e malattia
Le disgrazie continuano per il sessantottenne Harvey Weinstein, dal trono di Hollywood alla condanna a 23 anni di carcere per violenza sessuale di primo grado e di stupro di terzo grado. Weinstein, attualmente in isolamento presso il carcere dove deve scontare la sua pena, il Wende Correctional Facility, vicino a Buffalo, è risultato positivo al test effettuato dalla prigione di Rikers Island.
Indira Varma e Kristofer Hivju di “Game of Thrones” e Itziar Ituño de “La casa di carta”
Tra i volti del piccolo schermo positivi al Coronavirus figurano Indira Varma, nota aver vestito i panni di Niobe nella serie “Roma” e di Ellaria Sand nella serie “Il Trono di Spade”, e il suo collega Kristofer Hivju, che nella serie della HBO era il bruto Tormund e che ha diffuso il suo stato di salute sui social.
La bond girl Olga Kurylenco
Olga Kurylenco,attrice di origini ucraine, naturalizzata francese, bond girl di “Quantum of Solace” è positiva e in via di guarigione. L’attrice ha rivelato nel suo post recente di Instagram di essere stata piuttosto male la prima settimana e di essersi ripresa la seconda. Ora si sta godendo il figlio e la”vacanza forzata”.
Happy Mother’s Day! #mothersday P.S. I have completely recovered 🙏 To recapitulate: For one week I felt pretty bad and was mostly in bed, sleeping, with high fever and strong headache. The second week, the fever was gone but some light cough appeared and I felt very tired. By the end of the second week I felt totally fine. Cough is almost gone although I still cough in the mornings but then it completely goes away for the day! I’m fine! And now I’m just enjoying this time to reflect on many things and spend my time with my son. 🙏 Я думаю я полностью выздоровела. Коротко о течении болезни: В первую неделю мне было очень плохо и я почти все время лежала с высокой температурой и много спала. Я спала 12 часов за ночь и потом ещё часа 3-4 днём!!! Подняться было тяжело. Усталость сумасшедшая. Головная боль дикая. Во вторую неделю температура полностью ушла и появился легкий кашель. Усталость осталась. Теперь практически никаких симптомов нет. Только немного кашель есть по утрам, но потом он полностью уходит на весь день. Теперь я наслаждаюсь отдыхом и провожу время с сыном. Держитесь!!! 💪 #coronavirus #коронавирус
L’italiana Giuliana De Sio
In Italia, ricordiamo, che Giuliana De Sio ha passato momenti davvero difficili per il suo ricovero presso l’ospedale Spallanzani di Roma, a causa proprio del Covid-19. L’interprete ha dichiarato che quella che ha vissuto è stata la più grande prova a cui sia mai stata sottoposta. Oggi finalmente ne è uscita, convinta più che mai che la scienza ci aiuterà.
Stefano Mazzola
24/03/2020