Coronavirus: parlano i vip colpiti dal Covid-19

Quarantena, mascherine, distanze di sicurezza: il Coronavirus, agente patogeno rilevato per la prima volta a Wuhan (Cina), sta piegando tutto il mondo dal 31 Dicembre 2019, forzandoci a prendere alte misure di protezione e igiene per ostacolare il contagio. Ecco le star del cinema colpite.

Coronavirus: da Tom Hanks a Olga Kurylenko, gli attori colpiti

Il COVID-19 si abbatte anche sul mondo cinematografico partendo da Tom Hanks. L’attore di “Forrest Gump”, con la coniuge Rita Wilson, ha accusato dei sintomi simili all’influenza mentre viaggiava in Australia per iniziare le riprese del film biografico su Elvis Presley diretto da Baz Luhrmann. In data 11 Marzo 2020, l’interprete ha annunciato di aver ufficialmente contratto il virus dopo esser stato sottoposto al test in un ospedale del Queensland. Ad oggi é ufficialmente in quarantena, così come altre star positive al test.

Questo il suo ultimo post di Instagram

Meno famosa ma comunque con un curriculum di tutto rispetto, altra attrice positive al COVID-19 è Debi Mazar, brava ballerina di hip pop, soprannominata “Gli occhi più chiari di Hollywood”, che ha esordito diretta dal grande Scorsese nel 1990 con “Quei bravi ragazzi”.

Ecco il suo messaggio

Idris Elba e la moglie

Idris Elba, attore inglese, noto nei club londinesi come DJ Big Driis/Big Driis the Londoner, visto ultimamente nello spin-off “Fast & Furious – Hobbs & Shaw” e nel poco fortunato “Cats“, è risultato positivo mentre si trovava nel Nuovo Messico per le riprese di un film. La star ha invitato tutti a mantenere le distanze, lavarsi le mani e soprattutto a non entrare nel panico. La moglie, la modella e attrice Sabrina Dhowre-Elba, che non si è voluta separare da lui, ha dichiarato anche lei di essere positiva, di sentirsi bene, affermando che sta passando il tempo in modo creativo insieme al marito.

Daniel Dae Kim, attore di “Lost” e “Hawaii Five-0”

Anche Daniel Dae Kim ha scelto di rendere pubblico il suo stato di salute con un post sui social. L’attore, che ora si trova alle Hawaii, ha affermato che ha scoperto di essere positivo al Coronavirus a New York, dove era impegnato per la serie tv “New Amsterdam” in cui interpreta – così vuole il caso – un dottore assunto per aiutare i pazienti durante un’epidemia”.

Harvey Weinstein, carcere e malattia

Le disgrazie continuano per il sessantottenne Harvey Weinstein, dal trono di Hollywood alla condanna a 23 anni di carcere per violenza sessuale di primo grado e di stupro di terzo grado. Weinstein, attualmente in isolamento presso il carcere dove deve scontare la sua pena, il Wende Correctional Facility, vicino a Buffalo, è risultato positivo al test effettuato dalla prigione di Rikers Island.

Indira Varma e Kristofer Hivju di “Game of Thrones” e Itziar Ituño de “La casa di carta”

Tra i volti del piccolo schermo positivi al Coronavirus figurano Indira Varma, nota aver vestito i panni di Niobe nella serie “Roma” e di Ellaria Sand nella serie “Il Trono di Spade”, e il suo collega Kristofer Hivju, che nella serie della HBO era il bruto Tormund e che ha diffuso il suo stato di salute sui social.

La bond girl Olga Kurylenco

Olga Kurylenco,attrice di origini ucraine, naturalizzata francese, bond girl di “Quantum of Solace” è positiva e in via di guarigione. L’attrice ha rivelato nel suo post recente di Instagram di essere stata piuttosto male la prima settimana e di essersi ripresa la seconda. Ora si sta godendo il figlio e la”vacanza forzata”.

L’italiana Giuliana De Sio

In Italia, ricordiamo, che Giuliana De Sio ha passato momenti davvero difficili per il suo ricovero presso l’ospedale Spallanzani di Roma, a causa proprio del Covid-19. L’interprete ha dichiarato che quella che ha vissuto è stata la più grande prova a cui sia mai stata sottoposta. Oggi finalmente ne è uscita, convinta più che mai che la scienza ci aiuterà.

Stefano Mazzola

24/03/2020