SAG Awards: la lista completa dei vincitori

Denzel Washington, Emma Stone e il cast de “Il diritto di contare” vincono nelle categorie più prestigiose e numerosi attori si pronunciano contro Donald Trump

SAG Awards: Scopri tutti i vincitori del prestigioso premio hollywoodiano

Domenica notte si è tenuta la 23a edizione degli Screen Actors Guild Award, meglio noti al pubblico come SAG Awards, un riconoscimento assegnato annualmente per le migliori interpretazioni nel campo del cinema ed in quello della televisione.

Il cast de “Il diritto di contare” si è accaparrato il premio per il Miglior Cast, il più importante insieme a quelli per il Miglior Attore e la Migliore Attrice, andati rispettivamente a Denzel Washington ed Emma Stone.

Di seguito la lista completa:

Migliore attrice in una serie tv di genere comedy

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Miglior attore in una serie tv di genere comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Ty Burrell, Modern Family

William H Macy, Shameless

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Miglior cast in una serie tv di genere comedy

The Big Bang Theory

Black-ish

Modern Family

Orange is the New Black

Veep

Miglior attrice non protagonista

Miglior attore non protagonista



Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Miglior attrice in una serie tv o miniserie

Bryce Dallas Howard, Black Mirror

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Audra McDonald, Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill

Sarah Paulson, The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story

Kerry Washington, Confirmation

Miglior attore in una serie tv o miniserie

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Sterling K Brown, The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story

Bryan Cranston, All the Way

John Turturro, The Night Of

Courtney B Vance, The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story

Miglior attore protagonista in una serie tv di genere drammatico

Sterling K Brown, This Is Us

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

John Lithgow, The Crown

Rami Malek, Mr Robot

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards

Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie tv di genere drammatico

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Claire Foy, The Crown

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Miglior cast in una serie tv di genere drammatico

The Crown

Downton Abbey

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

Westworld

Miglior attrice protagonista

Amy Adams, Arrival

Emily Blunt, The Girl on the Train

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Miglior attore protagonista

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Barriere

Miglior cast

Captain Fantastic

Barriere

Il diritto di contare

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

I risultati ottenuti ai SAG Awards sono generalmente considerati un’anteprima degli Oscar, ma gli esiti saranno davvero così fedeli alle premiazioni della scorsa notte?

Per scoprirlo bisognerà attendere il 26 Febbraio!

Sonia Buongiorno

30/01/2017