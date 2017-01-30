SAG Awards: la lista completa dei vincitori

Denzel Washington, Emma Stone e il cast de “Il diritto di contare” vincono nelle categorie più prestigiose e numerosi attori si pronunciano contro Donald Trump
SAG Awards: Scopri tutti i vincitori del prestigioso premio hollywoodiano
Domenica notte si è tenuta la 23a edizione degli Screen Actors Guild Award, meglio noti al pubblico come SAG Awards, un riconoscimento assegnato annualmente per le migliori interpretazioni nel campo del cinema ed in quello della televisione.
Il cast de “Il diritto di contare” si è accaparrato il premio per il Miglior Cast, il più importante insieme a quelli per il Miglior Attore e la Migliore Attrice, andati rispettivamente a Denzel Washington ed Emma Stone.
Di seguito la lista completa:
Migliore attrice in una serie tv di genere comedy
- Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black
- Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
- Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
- Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Miglior attore in una serie tv di genere comedy
- Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
- Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
- Ty Burrell, Modern Family
- William H Macy, Shameless
- Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Miglior cast in una serie tv di genere comedy
- The Big Bang Theory
- Black-ish
- Modern Family
- Orange is the New Black
- Veep
Miglior attrice non protagonista
- Viola Davis, Barriere
- Naomie Harris, Moonlight
- Nicole Kidman, Lion
- Octavia Spencer, Il Diritto di Contare
- Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Miglior attore non protagonista
- Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
- Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
- Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
- Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
- Dev Patel, Lion
Miglior attrice in una serie tv o miniserie
- Bryce Dallas Howard, Black Mirror
- Felicity Huffman, American Crime
- Audra McDonald, Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill
- Sarah Paulson, The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story
- Kerry Washington, Confirmation
Miglior attore in una serie tv o miniserie
- Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
- Sterling K Brown, The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story
- Bryan Cranston, All the Way
- John Turturro, The Night Of
- Courtney B Vance, The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story
Miglior attore protagonista in una serie tv di genere drammatico
- Sterling K Brown, This Is Us
- Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
- John Lithgow, The Crown
- Rami Malek, Mr Robot
- Kevin Spacey, House of Cards
Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie tv di genere drammatico
- Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
- Claire Foy, The Crown
- Thandie Newton, Westworld
- Winona Ryder, Stranger Things
- Robin Wright, House of Cards
Miglior cast in una serie tv di genere drammatico
- The Crown
- Downton Abbey
- Game of Thrones
- Stranger Things
- Westworld
Miglior attrice protagonista
- Amy Adams, Arrival
- Emily Blunt, The Girl on the Train
- Natalie Portman, Jackie
- Emma Stone, La La Land
- Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Miglior attore protagonista
- Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
- Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
- Ryan Gosling, La La Land
- Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
- Denzel Washington, Barriere
Miglior cast
- Captain Fantastic
- Barriere
- Il diritto di contare
- Manchester by the Sea
- Moonlight
I risultati ottenuti ai SAG Awards sono generalmente considerati un’anteprima degli Oscar, ma gli esiti saranno davvero così fedeli alle premiazioni della scorsa notte?
Per scoprirlo bisognerà attendere il 26 Febbraio!
Sonia Buongiorno
30/01/2017