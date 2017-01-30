Ultime Notizie
Home
Premi
Altri Premi

SAG Awards: la lista completa dei vincitori

in: Altri Premi, News, Premi

Denzel Washington, Emma Stone e il cast de “Il diritto di contare” vincono nelle categorie più prestigiose e numerosi attori si pronunciano contro Donald Trump

SAG Awards: Scopri tutti i vincitori del prestigioso premio hollywoodiano

Domenica notte si è tenuta la 23a edizione degli Screen Actors Guild Award, meglio noti al pubblico come SAG Awards, un riconoscimento assegnato annualmente per le migliori interpretazioni nel campo del cinema ed in quello della televisione.

Il cast de “Il diritto di contare” si è accaparrato il premio per il Miglior Cast, il più importante insieme a quelli per il Miglior Attore e la Migliore Attrice, andati rispettivamente a Denzel Washington ed Emma Stone.

Di seguito la lista completa:

Migliore attrice in una serie tv di genere comedy

  • Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black
  • Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
  • Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
  • Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
  • Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Miglior attore in una serie tv di genere comedy

  • Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
  • Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
  • Ty Burrell, Modern Family
  • William H Macy, Shameless
  • Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Miglior cast in una serie tv di genere comedy

  • The Big Bang Theory
  • Black-ish
  • Modern Family
  • Orange is the New Black
  • Veep

Miglior attrice non protagonista

Miglior attore non protagonista

Miglior attrice in una serie tv o miniserie

  • Bryce Dallas Howard, Black Mirror
  • Felicity Huffman, American Crime
  • Audra McDonald, Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill
  • Sarah Paulson, The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story
  • Kerry Washington, Confirmation

Miglior attore in una serie tv o miniserie

  • Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
  • Sterling K Brown, The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story
  • Bryan Cranston, All the Way
  • John Turturro, The Night Of
  • Courtney B Vance, The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story

Miglior attore protagonista in una serie tv di genere drammatico

  • Sterling K Brown, This Is Us
  • Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
  • John Lithgow, The Crown
  • Rami Malek, Mr Robot
  • Kevin Spacey, House of Cards

Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie tv di genere drammatico

Miglior cast in una serie tv di genere drammatico

  • The Crown
  • Downton Abbey
  • Game of Thrones
  • Stranger Things
  • Westworld

Miglior attrice protagonista

Miglior attore protagonista

Miglior cast

  • Captain Fantastic
  • Barriere
  • Il diritto di contare
  • Manchester by the Sea
  • Moonlight

I risultati ottenuti ai SAG Awards sono generalmente considerati un’anteprima degli Oscar, ma gli esiti saranno davvero così fedeli alle premiazioni della scorsa notte?
Per scoprirlo bisognerà attendere il 26 Febbraio!

Sonia Buongiorno

30/01/2017

Tags:

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Google+

Calendario

gennaio: 2017
L M M G V S D
« Dic    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  