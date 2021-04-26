Oscar 2021: l’elenco completo dei vincitori della 93esima edizione

La 93esima edizione degli Oscar si è tenuta questa notte. Il premio per il miglior film è andato a “Nomadland” di Chloé Zhao

Oscar 2021: E’ “Nomadland” il vincitore

La 93a edizione degli Academy Awards, in un’annata davvero molto particolare per tanti aspetti, si è svolta in diretta dal Dolby Theater e dalla Union Station di Los Angeles. I pronostici riguardo i vincitori sono stati indovinati. “Mank” di David Fincher ha ricevuto più nomination agli Oscar di qualsiasi altro film, ma è stato “Nomadland” ad aggiudicarsi la statuetta più ambita, quella come il miglior film. Premio che è andato anche alla regista di quest’ultimo, la giovane Chloé Zhao.

Grandi sorprese nel premio che riguarda la recitazione. Infatti, a trionfare come miglior attore è stato Anthony Hopkins, protagonista del film “The Father”, che ha superato la nomination del compianto Chadwick Boseman. Per quanto riguarda le donne, Frances McDormand si è aggiudicata la sua terza statuetta per la sua recitazione in “Nomadland”, tenendo a bada Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) e Carey Mulligan.

Nella categoria miglior attore e attrice non protagonista troviamo Daniel Kaluuya cche ha portato a casa il suo primo Oscar per il suo ruolo di supporto in “Judas and the Black Messiah”, e la superstar coreana Yuh-jung Youn che ha vinto per la sua meravigliosa interpretazione in “Minari”

Come previsto, Chloé Zhao ha vinto l’Oscar come miglior regista, diventando la seconda donna a vincere quel particolare Oscar insieme a Kathryn Bigelow (The Hurt Locker). La regista diventa anche la prima donna di colore a vincere il premio come miglior regista e ricordiamo che il suo prossimo film sarà con la Marvel, “Marvel’s Eternals”.

La cerimonia è iniziata con le categoria dedicata alla sceneggiatura, dove “Promising Young Woman” e “The Father” hanno trionfato rispettivamente su “The Trial of the Chicago 7” e “Nomadland”.

Il film danese “Another Round” di Thomas Vinterberg ha vinto l’Oscar per il miglior film internazionale, mentre “Soul” della Pixar è stato nominato miglior film d’animazione e “My Octopus Teacher” di Netflix ha vinto l’Oscar per il miglior documentario.

Netflix ha anche visto “Black Bottom” di Ma Rainey vincere l’Oscar per i Costumi, Trucco e Acconciatura, e “Mank” vincere il premio per la miglior Fotografia e miglior Scenografia. Anche il film targato Amazon, “Sound of Metal” ha avuto i suoi premi, miglior montaggio e miglior suono.

I premi per i cortometraggi di quest’anno sono andati a “Two Distant Strangers” (live-action) “Colette” (documentario) e “If Anything Happens I Love You” (animato). Infine, “Tenet” ha trionfato nella categoria dei migliori effetti visivi, cosa ampiamente prevista.

Elenco completo delle nomination e dei vincitori

Miglior Film

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland – VINCITORE

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Miglior Regista

Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland” – Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland – VINCITORE

Miglior Attore

Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Father” – VINCITORE

Gary Oldman, “Mank”

Steven Yeun, “Minari”

Miglior Attrice

Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Andra Day, “The United States Vs. Billie Holliday”

Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland” – VINCITORE

Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”

Miglior Attore Non Protagonista

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah – VINCITORE

Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami”

Paul Raci, “Sound of Metal”

LaKeith Stanfield, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista

Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”

Olivia Colman, “The Father”

Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”

Yuh-jung Youn, “Minari” – VINCITORE

Migliore sceneggiatura originale

Shaka King, Will Berson, Keith Lucas, Kenny Lucas, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Lee Isaac Chung, “Minari”

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman” – VINCITORE

Darius Marder, Abraham Marder, Derek Cianfrance, “Sound of Metal”

Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Migliore sceneggiatura non originale

Sacha Baron Cohen and Many Others, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, “The Father” – VINCITORE

Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”

Kemp Powers, “One Night in Miami”

Ramin Bahrani, “The White Tiger”

Miglior film internazionale

“Another Round”, Denmark – VINCITORE

“Better Days”, Hong Kong

“Collective”, Romania

“The Man Who Sold His Skin”, Tunisia

“Quo Vadis, Aida?”, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Miglior film d’animazione

“Onward”

“Over the Moon”

“A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”

“Soul” – VINCITORE

“Wolfwalkers”

Migliore fotografia

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Mank” – VINCITORE

“News of the World”

“Nomadland”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Miglior montaggio

“The Father”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Sound of Metal”- VINCITORE

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Migliore scenografia

“The Father”

“Mank” – VINCITORE

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“News of the World”

“Tenet”

Migliori costumi

“Emma”

“Mank”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” – VINCITORE

“Mulan”

“Pinocchio”

Miglior trucco e acconciatura

“Emma”

“Hillbilly Elegy”

“Mank”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” – VINCITORE

“Pinocchio”

Migliori effetti speciali

“Love and Monsters”

“The Midnight Sky”

“Mulan”

“The One and Only Ivan”

“Tenet” – WINNER

Migliore Colonna sonora

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Mank”

“Minari”

“News of the World”

“Soul” – VINCITORE

Migliore canzone originale

“Fight for You” from Judas and the Black Messiah – VINCITORE

“Hear My Voice” from The Trial of the Chicago 7

“Husavik” from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

“Io Si” from The Life Ahead

“Speak Now” from One Night in Miami

Miglior Sonoro

“Greyhound”

“Mank”

“News of the World”

“Soul”

“Sound of Metal” – VINCITORE

Miglior documentario

“Collective”

“Crip Camp”

“The Mole Agent”

“My Octopus Teacher” – VINCITORE

“Time”

Miglior cortometraggio

“Feeling Through”

“The Letter Room”

“The Present”

“Two Distant Strangers” – VINCITORE

“White Eye”

Miglior cortometraggio d’animazione

“Burrow”

“Genius Loci”

“If Anything Happens I Love You” – VINCITORE

“Opera”

“Yes-People”

Miglior cortometraggio documentario

“Colette” – VINCITORE

“A Concerto Is a Conversation”

“Do Not Split”

“Hunger Ward”

“A Love Song for Latasha”

Francesca Reale

26/04/2021