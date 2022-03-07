Ultime Notizie
Box office Italia: "The Batman" vola in testa
Box office Italia: “The Batman” vola in testa

(Box office Italia: incassi dal 3 al 6 marzo) Grande esordio in prima posizione al box office Italia per “The Batman” di Matt Reeves con Robert Pattinson, seguito da “Uncharted” e “Belfast”.

The Batman: miglior risultato dell’anno al box office Italia

La lunga attesa non ha deluso le aspettative: “The Batman” di Matt Reeves con Robert Pattinson, non solo ha esordito al primo posto, ma ha anche registrato il miglior risultato dell’anno nel week end di apertura con 3.684.245 euro raccolti in 536 sale.

Perde un gradino ed è secondo con 605.524 euro e 5.137.908 euro complessivi “Uncharthed”, mentre “Belfast” rimane stabile in terza posizione con 335.551 e 935.997 euro complessivi.

Ecco la top ten completa

1 – The Batman

The Batman poster

  • Regia: Matt Reeves
  • Settimane: 1
  • week-end € 3.684.245 (totale: € 3.684.245)
  • Schermi: 536
  • Distribuzione: Warner Bros.

2 – Uncharted

Uncharted

  • Regia: Ruben Fleischer
  • Settimane: 3
  • week-end: € 605.524 (Totale: € 5.137.908)
  • Schermi: 374
  • Distribuzione: Warner Bros.

3 – Belfast

Belfast

  • Regia: Kenneth Branagh
  • Settimane: 2
  • Week-end € 335.551 (totale: € 935.997)
  • Schermi: 406
  • Distribuzione: Universal Pictures

4 – Assassinio al Nilo

Assassinio sul Nilo

  • Regia: Kenneth Branagh
  • Settimane: 4
  • Week-end € 319.557 (totale: € 4.925.109)
  • Schermi: 294
  • Distribuzione: Walt Disney Pictures Italia

5 – Il ritratto del duca

Il ritratto del duca poster

  • Regia: Roger Michell
  • Settimane: 1
  • week-end € 274.542 (totale: € 276.679)
  • Schermi: 207
  • Distribuzione: BIM Distribuzione

6 – Ennio

Ennio

  • Regia: Giuseppe Tornatore
  • Settimane: 3
  • Week-end € 238.147 (totale: € 2.010.872)
  • Schermi: 331
  • Distribuzione: Lucky Red

7 – Lizzy e Red – Amici per sempre

Lizzy e Red film

  • Regia: Jan Bubenicek, Denisa Grimmová.
  • Settimane: 1
  • week-end: € 112.586 (totale: € 112.586)
  • Schermi: 336
  • Distribuzione: Adler Entertainment

8 – Cyrano

Cyrano

  • Regia: Joe Wright
  • Settimane: 1
  • week-end: € 84.037 (€ 84.037)
  • Schermi: 261
  • Distribuzione: Eagle Pictures

9 – Luigi Proietti detto Gigi

Luigi Proietti detto Gigi

  • Regia: Edoardo Leo
  • Settimane: 1
  • week-end: € € 74.932 (€ € 74.932)
  • Schermi: 141
  • Distribuzione: Nexo Digital

10 – L’ombra del giorno

L'ombra del giorno poster

  • Regia: Giuseppe Piccioni
  • Settimane: 2
  • Week-end € 63.651 (totale: € 240.659)
  • Schermi: 184
  • Distribuzione: 01 Distribution

Roberta Rosella

07/03/2022

