Box office Italia: “The Batman” vola in testa

(Box office Italia: incassi dal 3 al 6 marzo) Grande esordio in prima posizione al box office Italia per “The Batman” di Matt Reeves con Robert Pattinson, seguito da “Uncharted” e “Belfast”.
The Batman: miglior risultato dell’anno al box office Italia
La lunga attesa non ha deluso le aspettative: “The Batman” di Matt Reeves con Robert Pattinson, non solo ha esordito al primo posto, ma ha anche registrato il miglior risultato dell’anno nel week end di apertura con 3.684.245 euro raccolti in 536 sale.
Perde un gradino ed è secondo con 605.524 euro e 5.137.908 euro complessivi “Uncharthed”, mentre “Belfast” rimane stabile in terza posizione con 335.551 e 935.997 euro complessivi.
Ecco la top ten completa
1 – The Batman
- Regia: Matt Reeves
- Settimane: 1
- week-end € 3.684.245 (totale: € 3.684.245)
- Schermi: 536
- Distribuzione: Warner Bros.
2 – Uncharted
- Regia: Ruben Fleischer
- Settimane: 3
- week-end: € 605.524 (Totale: € 5.137.908)
- Schermi: 374
- Distribuzione: Warner Bros.
3 – Belfast
- Regia: Kenneth Branagh
- Settimane: 2
- Week-end € 335.551 (totale: € 935.997)
- Schermi: 406
- Distribuzione: Universal Pictures
4 – Assassinio al Nilo
- Regia: Kenneth Branagh
- Settimane: 4
- Week-end € 319.557 (totale: € 4.925.109)
- Schermi: 294
- Distribuzione: Walt Disney Pictures Italia
5 – Il ritratto del duca
- Regia: Roger Michell
- Settimane: 1
- week-end € 274.542 (totale: € 276.679)
- Schermi: 207
- Distribuzione: BIM Distribuzione
6 – Ennio
- Regia: Giuseppe Tornatore
- Settimane: 3
- Week-end € 238.147 (totale: € 2.010.872)
- Schermi: 331
- Distribuzione: Lucky Red
7 – Lizzy e Red – Amici per sempre
- Regia: Jan Bubenicek, Denisa Grimmová.
- Settimane: 1
- week-end: € 112.586 (totale: € 112.586)
- Schermi: 336
- Distribuzione: Adler Entertainment
8 – Cyrano
- Regia: Joe Wright
- Settimane: 1
- week-end: € 84.037 (€ 84.037)
- Schermi: 261
- Distribuzione: Eagle Pictures
9 – Luigi Proietti detto Gigi
- Regia: Edoardo Leo
- Settimane: 1
- week-end: € € 74.932 (€ € 74.932)
- Schermi: 141
- Distribuzione: Nexo Digital
10 – L’ombra del giorno
- Regia: Giuseppe Piccioni
- Settimane: 2
- Week-end € 63.651 (totale: € 240.659)
- Schermi: 184
- Distribuzione: 01 Distribution
Roberta Rosella
07/03/2022