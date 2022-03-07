Box office Italia: “The Batman” vola in testa

(Box office Italia: incassi dal 3 al 6 marzo) Grande esordio in prima posizione al box office Italia per “The Batman” di Matt Reeves con Robert Pattinson, seguito da “Uncharted” e “Belfast”.

The Batman: miglior risultato dell’anno al box office Italia

La lunga attesa non ha deluso le aspettative: “The Batman” di Matt Reeves con Robert Pattinson, non solo ha esordito al primo posto, ma ha anche registrato il miglior risultato dell’anno nel week end di apertura con 3.684.245 euro raccolti in 536 sale.

Perde un gradino ed è secondo con 605.524 euro e 5.137.908 euro complessivi “Uncharthed”, mentre “Belfast” rimane stabile in terza posizione con 335.551 e 935.997 euro complessivi.

Ecco la top ten completa

1 – The Batman

Regia: Matt Reeves

Settimane: 1

week-end € 3.684.245 (totale: € 3.684.245)

Schermi: 536

Distribuzione: Warner Bros.

2 – Uncharted

Regia: Ruben Fleischer

Settimane: 3

week-end: € 605.524 (Totale: € 5.137.908)

Schermi: 374

Distribuzione: Warner Bros.

3 – Belfast

Regia: Kenneth Branagh

Settimane: 2

Week-end € 335.551 (totale: € 935.997)

Schermi: 406

Distribuzione: Universal Pictures

4 – Assassinio al Nilo

Regia: Kenneth Branagh

Settimane: 4

Week-end € 319.557 (totale: € 4.925.109)

Schermi: 294

Distribuzione: Walt Disney Pictures Italia

5 – Il ritratto del duca

Regia: Roger Michell

Settimane: 1

week-end € 274.542 (totale: € 276.679)

Schermi: 207

Distribuzione: BIM Distribuzione

6 – Ennio

Regia: Giuseppe Tornatore

Settimane: 3

Week-end € 238.147 (totale: € 2.010.872)

Schermi: 331

Distribuzione: Lucky Red

7 – Lizzy e Red – Amici per sempre

Regia: Jan Bubenicek, Denisa Grimmová.

Settimane: 1

week-end: € 112.586 (totale: € 112.586)

Schermi: 336

Distribuzione: Adler Entertainment

8 – Cyrano

Regia: Joe Wright

Settimane: 1

week-end: € 84.037 (€ 84.037)

Schermi: 261

Distribuzione: Eagle Pictures

9 – Luigi Proietti detto Gigi

Regia: Edoardo Leo

Settimane: 1

week-end: € € 74.932 (€ € 74.932)

Schermi: 141

Distribuzione: Nexo Digital

10 – L’ombra del giorno

Regia: Giuseppe Piccioni

Settimane: 2

Week-end € 63.651 (totale: € 240.659)

Schermi: 184

Distribuzione: 01 Distribution

Roberta Rosella

07/03/2022