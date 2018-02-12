Writers Guild Awards 2018: tutti i vincitori

Ai Writers Guild Awards hanno trionfato “Chiamami col tuo nome” di Luca Guadagnino e “Scappa – Get Out” diretto da Jordan Peele. I grandi vincitori delle televisione sono stati invece “Veep – Vicepresidente incompetente” e “The Handmaid’s tale”.

I Vincitori dei Writers Guild Awards 2018

In linea con lo stato d’animo attuale della comunità creativa di Hollywood, i Writers Guild Awards del 2018 si sono incentrati sulla premiazione di quei progetti che riducevano il potere della voce per far luce su argomenti troppo a lungo ignorati, emarginati ed anche di quelli che, attraverso la critica, la satira e l’allegoria hanno mostrato condizioni sociali ingiuste o agende politiche.

Tale prospettiva a portato la giuria dei Writers Guild Awards a premiare progetti come “Scappa – Get Out” (sceneggiatura originale) “Chiamami col tuo nome” (sceneggiatura adattata), “The Handmaid’s Tale” (serie drammatica e nuova serie), “Veep – Vicepresedente incompetente” (serie comica), “Flint” (originale programma di lunga durata), “Big Little Lies” (programma adattato di lunga durata), “Last Week Tonight” con John Oliver (serie di commedie / varietà) e “Saturday Night Live” (serie di sketch / varietà).

Writers Guild Awards: tutti i vincitori

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Scappa – Get Out (Vincitore)

The Big Sick – Il matrimonio si può evitare… l’amore no

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

La forma dell’acqua – The Shape of Water

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Chiamami col tuo nome (Vincitore)

The Disaster Artist

Logan

Molly’s Game

Mudbound

DOCUMENTARY SCREENPLAY

Jane (Vincitore)

Betting on Zero

No Stone Unturned

Oklahoma City

DRAMA SERIES

The Handmaid’s Tale (Vincitore)

The Americans

Better Call Saul

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

COMEDY SERIES

Veep – Vicepresidente incompetente (Vincitore)

Curb Your Enthusiasm

GLOW

Master of None

Silicon Valley

NEW SERIES

The Handmaid’s Tale (Vincitore)

American Vandal

The deuce

GLOW

Ozark

LONGFORM – ORIGINAL

Flint (Vincitore)

American Horror Story: Cult

Feud

Godless

Manhunt: Unabomber

LONGFORM – ADAPTED

Big Little Lies (Vincitore)

Fargo

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks

The Wizard of Lies

ANIMATION

“Il tempo è una freccia”, BoJack Horseman (Vincitore)

“Brunchsquatch”, Bob’s Burgers

“L’orologio di un padre”, I Simpson

“Ruthie”, BoJack Horseman

“The Serfsons”, I Simpson

EPISODIC DRAMA

“Imbroglio”, Better Call Saul (Vincitore)

“Il libro di Nora”, The Leftlovers – Svaniti nel nulla

“The Heart Attack is the Best Way”, The Good Behavior

“Il ritorno”, The OA

“Passo Falso”, Better Call Saul

“La divisione sovietica”, The Americans

EPISODIC COMEDY

“La festa dei quindici anni di Roario”, Will & Grace (Vincitore)

“La Rapina”, Grace and Franky

“Intervention”, The Carmichael Show

“Judge”, Veep – Vicepresidente incompetente

“Il verdetto”, Trial & Error

DAYTIME DRAMA

General Hospital (Vincitore)

Il tempo della nostra vita

COMEDY/VARIETY SPECIALS

89th Annual Academy Awards (Vincitore)

AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Diane Keaton

Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy, Valentine’s Day Special

Nathan For You: A Celebration

COMEDY/VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

Saturday Night Live (Vincitore)

Nathan For You

Portlandia

The President Show

Weekend Update Summer Edition

COMEDY/VARIETY TALK SERIES

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Vincitore)

Conan

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Late Night with Seth Meyers

Real Time with Bill Maher

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Jim Jefferies Show

QUIZ AND AUDIENCE PARTICIPATION

Hollywood Game Night (Vincitore)

Jeopardy!

CHILDREN EPISODIC SPECIAL

“American Girl – Knowledge is Power”, American Girl (Vincitore)

“Just Add 1965,”, Just Add Magic

“Meet Julia”, Sesame Street

“The Magical Wand Chase: A Sesame Street Special”

DOCUMENTARY SCRIPT – CURRENT EVENTS

“Confronting ISIS”, Frontline (Vincitore)

“Poverty, Politics and Profit”, Frontline

“Unseen Enemy”

DOCUMENTARY SCRIPT – OTHER THAN CURRENT EVENTS

“The Great War” Part II, American Experience (Vincitore)

“Divided States of America” Part One, Frontline

“Rachel Carson”, American Experience

“The Great War” Part III, American Experience

“The Vietnam War,” Episode Six: “Things Fall Apart,”

NEWS SCRIPT – REGULARITY SCHEDULED, BULLETIN OR BREAKING REPORT

“White Helmets”, 60 Minutes (Vincitore)

“Obama Wiretap Allegations”, World News Tonight with David Muir

“September 29, 2017”, World News Now

NEWS SCRIPT – ANALYSIS, FEATURE OR COMMENTARY

“Chief of Chobani”, 60 Minutes (Vincitore)

“Fighting Famine” 60 Minutes

SHORTFORM NEW MEDIA – ADAPTED

“Starboy”, Zac & Mia (Vincitore)

“John Hancock”, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Slingshot

“Chapter 2” The Walking Dead: Red Machete

“Justicia” Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Slingshot

ON-AIR PROMOTION (RADIO OR TELEVISION)

“CBS Comedy”, CBS Television (Vincitore)

“The Good Fight”, CBS On-Air Promotions

RADIO/AUDIO DOCUMENTARY

“CBS Radio 90th Anniversary”, CBS News Radio (Vincitore)

“2016 Year in Review”, CBS News Radio

“Castro, Cuba & Communism”, CBS News Radio

“Remembering Princess Diana 20 Years Later”, ABC News Radio

RADIO/AUDIO NEWS SCRIPT – ANALYSIS, FEATURE OR COMMENTARY

“Dishin’ Digital on WCBS-AM”, WCBS (Vincitore)

Cuck Berry”, CBS News Radio/KNX

“Holiday Stories”, CBS News Radio

“On Nation, Overdosed: An Investigative Report”, ABC News Radio

RADIO/AUDIO NEWS SCRIPT – REGULARLY SCHEDULED, BULLETIN, OR BREAKING REPORT

“World News This Week: June 9, 2017”, ABC News Radio (Vincitore)

“Hugh Hefner: A Social Revolutionary in Silk Pajamas”, CBS News Radio

“World News This Week November 18, 2016”, ABC News Radio

DIGITAL NEWS

“The Super Predators”, Huffingtonpost.com (Vincitore)

“At the Capitol With Those for Whom Last Night Mattered the Most”, SplinterNews.com

“Becoming Ugly”, Jezebel.com

“Why Did Politicon Make Me Want To Die?”, SplinterNews.com

VIDEOGAME WRITING

Horizon Zero Dawn, Guerrilla Games/p (Vincitore)

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, Arkane Studios-Bethesda Softworks

Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow, TinyCo/p

Madden NFL 18: Longshot, Tiburon/Electronic Arts

Riccardo Careddu

12/02/2018