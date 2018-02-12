Writers Guild Awards 2018: tutti i vincitori

Ai Writers Guild Awards hanno trionfato “Chiamami col tuo nome” di Luca Guadagnino e “Scappa – Get Out” diretto da Jordan Peele. I grandi vincitori delle televisione sono stati invece “Veep – Vicepresidente incompetente” e “The Handmaid’s tale”.
I Vincitori dei Writers Guild Awards 2018
In linea con lo stato d’animo attuale della comunità creativa di Hollywood, i Writers Guild Awards del 2018 si sono incentrati sulla premiazione di quei progetti che riducevano il potere della voce per far luce su argomenti troppo a lungo ignorati, emarginati ed anche di quelli che, attraverso la critica, la satira e l’allegoria hanno mostrato condizioni sociali ingiuste o agende politiche.
Tale prospettiva a portato la giuria dei Writers Guild Awards a premiare progetti come “Scappa – Get Out” (sceneggiatura originale) “Chiamami col tuo nome” (sceneggiatura adattata), “The Handmaid’s Tale” (serie drammatica e nuova serie), “Veep – Vicepresedente incompetente” (serie comica), “Flint” (originale programma di lunga durata), “Big Little Lies” (programma adattato di lunga durata), “Last Week Tonight” con John Oliver (serie di commedie / varietà) e “Saturday Night Live” (serie di sketch / varietà).
Writers Guild Awards: tutti i vincitori
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
- Scappa – Get Out (Vincitore)
- The Big Sick – Il matrimonio si può evitare… l’amore no
- I, Tonya
- Lady Bird
- La forma dell’acqua – The Shape of Water
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
- Chiamami col tuo nome (Vincitore)
- The Disaster Artist
- Logan
- Molly’s Game
- Mudbound
DOCUMENTARY SCREENPLAY
- Jane (Vincitore)
- Betting on Zero
- No Stone Unturned
- Oklahoma City
DRAMA SERIES
- The Handmaid’s Tale (Vincitore)
- The Americans
- Better Call Saul
- Game of Thrones
- Stranger Things
COMEDY SERIES
- Veep – Vicepresidente incompetente (Vincitore)
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- GLOW
- Master of None
- Silicon Valley
NEW SERIES
- The Handmaid’s Tale (Vincitore)
- American Vandal
- The deuce
- GLOW
- Ozark
LONGFORM – ORIGINAL
- Flint (Vincitore)
- American Horror Story: Cult
- Feud
- Godless
- Manhunt: Unabomber
LONGFORM – ADAPTED
- Big Little Lies (Vincitore)
- Fargo
- The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks
- The Wizard of Lies
ANIMATION
- “Il tempo è una freccia”, BoJack Horseman (Vincitore)
- “Brunchsquatch”, Bob’s Burgers
- “L’orologio di un padre”, I Simpson
- “Ruthie”, BoJack Horseman
- “The Serfsons”, I Simpson
EPISODIC DRAMA
- “Imbroglio”, Better Call Saul (Vincitore)
- “Il libro di Nora”, The Leftlovers – Svaniti nel nulla
- “The Heart Attack is the Best Way”, The Good Behavior
- “Il ritorno”, The OA
- “Passo Falso”, Better Call Saul
- “La divisione sovietica”, The Americans
EPISODIC COMEDY
- “La festa dei quindici anni di Roario”, Will & Grace (Vincitore)
- “La Rapina”, Grace and Franky
- “Intervention”, The Carmichael Show
- “Judge”, Veep – Vicepresidente incompetente
- “Il verdetto”, Trial & Error
DAYTIME DRAMA
- General Hospital (Vincitore)
- Il tempo della nostra vita
COMEDY/VARIETY SPECIALS
- 89th Annual Academy Awards (Vincitore)
- AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Diane Keaton
- Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy, Valentine’s Day Special
- Nathan For You: A Celebration
COMEDY/VARIETY SKETCH SERIES
- Saturday Night Live (Vincitore)
- Nathan For You
- Portlandia
- The President Show
- Weekend Update Summer Edition
COMEDY/VARIETY TALK SERIES
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Vincitore)
- Conan
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
- Jimmy Kimmel Live
- Late Night with Seth Meyers
- Real Time with Bill Maher
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- The Jim Jefferies Show
QUIZ AND AUDIENCE PARTICIPATION
- Hollywood Game Night (Vincitore)
- Jeopardy!
CHILDREN EPISODIC SPECIAL
- “American Girl – Knowledge is Power”, American Girl (Vincitore)
- “Just Add 1965,”, Just Add Magic
- “Meet Julia”, Sesame Street
- “The Magical Wand Chase: A Sesame Street Special”
DOCUMENTARY SCRIPT – CURRENT EVENTS
- “Confronting ISIS”, Frontline (Vincitore)
- “Poverty, Politics and Profit”, Frontline
- “Unseen Enemy”
DOCUMENTARY SCRIPT – OTHER THAN CURRENT EVENTS
- “The Great War” Part II, American Experience (Vincitore)
- “Divided States of America” Part One, Frontline
- “Rachel Carson”, American Experience
- “The Great War” Part III, American Experience
- “The Vietnam War,” Episode Six: “Things Fall Apart,”
NEWS SCRIPT – REGULARITY SCHEDULED, BULLETIN OR BREAKING REPORT
- “White Helmets”, 60 Minutes (Vincitore)
- “Obama Wiretap Allegations”, World News Tonight with David Muir
- “September 29, 2017”, World News Now
NEWS SCRIPT – ANALYSIS, FEATURE OR COMMENTARY
- “Chief of Chobani”, 60 Minutes (Vincitore)
- “Fighting Famine” 60 Minutes
SHORTFORM NEW MEDIA – ADAPTED
- “Starboy”, Zac & Mia (Vincitore)
- “John Hancock”, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Slingshot
- “Chapter 2” The Walking Dead: Red Machete
- “Justicia” Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Slingshot
ON-AIR PROMOTION (RADIO OR TELEVISION)
- “CBS Comedy”, CBS Television (Vincitore)
- “The Good Fight”, CBS On-Air Promotions
RADIO/AUDIO DOCUMENTARY
- “CBS Radio 90th Anniversary”, CBS News Radio (Vincitore)
- “2016 Year in Review”, CBS News Radio
- “Castro, Cuba & Communism”, CBS News Radio
- “Remembering Princess Diana 20 Years Later”, ABC News Radio
RADIO/AUDIO NEWS SCRIPT – ANALYSIS, FEATURE OR COMMENTARY
- “Dishin’ Digital on WCBS-AM”, WCBS (Vincitore)
- Cuck Berry”, CBS News Radio/KNX
- “Holiday Stories”, CBS News Radio
- “On Nation, Overdosed: An Investigative Report”, ABC News Radio
RADIO/AUDIO NEWS SCRIPT – REGULARLY SCHEDULED, BULLETIN, OR BREAKING REPORT
- “World News This Week: June 9, 2017”, ABC News Radio (Vincitore)
- “Hugh Hefner: A Social Revolutionary in Silk Pajamas”, CBS News Radio
- “World News This Week November 18, 2016”, ABC News Radio
DIGITAL NEWS
- “The Super Predators”, Huffingtonpost.com (Vincitore)
- “At the Capitol With Those for Whom Last Night Mattered the Most”, SplinterNews.com
- “Becoming Ugly”, Jezebel.com
- “Why Did Politicon Make Me Want To Die?”, SplinterNews.com
VIDEOGAME WRITING
- Horizon Zero Dawn, Guerrilla Games/p (Vincitore)
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, Arkane Studios-Bethesda Softworks
- Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow, TinyCo/p
- Madden NFL 18: Longshot, Tiburon/Electronic Arts
Riccardo Careddu
12/02/2018