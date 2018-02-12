Ultime Notizie
Writers Guild Awards 2018: tutti i vincitori

in: Film, News Cinema, Personaggi, Premi, Serie TV

Ai Writers Guild Awards hanno trionfato “Chiamami col tuo nome” di Luca Guadagnino e “Scappa – Get Out” diretto da Jordan Peele. I grandi vincitori delle televisione sono stati invece “Veep – Vicepresidente incompetente” e “The Handmaid’s tale”.

I Vincitori dei Writers Guild Awards 2018

Chiamami col tuo nome

In linea con lo stato d’animo attuale della comunità creativa di Hollywood, i Writers Guild Awards del 2018 si sono incentrati sulla premiazione di quei progetti che riducevano il potere della voce per far luce su argomenti troppo a lungo ignorati, emarginati ed anche di quelli che, attraverso la critica, la satira e l’allegoria hanno mostrato condizioni sociali ingiuste o agende politiche.

Tale prospettiva a portato la giuria dei Writers Guild Awards a premiare progetti come “Scappa – Get Out” (sceneggiatura originale) “Chiamami col tuo nome” (sceneggiatura adattata), “The Handmaid’s Tale” (serie drammatica e nuova serie), “Veep – Vicepresedente incompetente” (serie comica), “Flint” (originale programma di lunga durata), “Big Little Lies” (programma adattato di lunga durata), “Last Week Tonight” con John Oliver (serie di commedie / varietà) e “Saturday Night Live” (serie di sketch / varietà).

Writers Guild Awards: tutti i vincitori

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

  • Scappa – Get Out (Vincitore)
  • The Big Sick – Il matrimonio si può evitare… l’amore no
  • I, Tonya
  • Lady Bird
  • La forma dell’acqua – The Shape of Water

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

  • Chiamami col tuo nome (Vincitore)
  • The Disaster Artist
  • Logan
  • Molly’s Game
  • Mudbound

DOCUMENTARY SCREENPLAY

  • Jane (Vincitore)
  • Betting on Zero
  • No Stone Unturned
  • Oklahoma City

DRAMA SERIES

  • The Handmaid’s Tale (Vincitore)
  • The Americans
  • Better Call Saul
  • Game of Thrones
  • Stranger Things

COMEDY SERIES

  • Veep – Vicepresidente incompetente (Vincitore)
  • Curb Your Enthusiasm
  • GLOW
  • Master of None
  • Silicon Valley

NEW SERIES

  • The Handmaid’s Tale (Vincitore)
  • American Vandal
  • The deuce
  • GLOW
  • Ozark

LONGFORM – ORIGINAL

  • Flint (Vincitore)
  • American Horror Story: Cult
  • Feud
  • Godless
  • Manhunt: Unabomber

LONGFORM – ADAPTED

  • Big Little Lies (Vincitore)
  • Fargo
  • The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks
  • The Wizard of Lies

ANIMATION

  • “Il tempo è una freccia”, BoJack Horseman (Vincitore)
  • “Brunchsquatch”, Bob’s Burgers
  • “L’orologio di un padre”, I Simpson
  • “Ruthie”, BoJack Horseman
  • “The Serfsons”, I Simpson

EPISODIC DRAMA

  • “Imbroglio”, Better Call Saul (Vincitore)
  • “Il libro di Nora”, The Leftlovers – Svaniti nel nulla
  • “The Heart Attack is the Best Way”, The Good Behavior
  • “Il ritorno”, The OA
  • “Passo Falso”, Better Call Saul
  • “La divisione sovietica”, The Americans

EPISODIC COMEDY

  • “La festa dei quindici anni di Roario”, Will & Grace (Vincitore)
  • “La Rapina”, Grace and Franky
  • “Intervention”, The Carmichael Show
  • “Judge”, Veep – Vicepresidente incompetente
  • “Il verdetto”, Trial & Error

DAYTIME DRAMA

  • General Hospital (Vincitore)
  • Il tempo della nostra vita

COMEDY/VARIETY SPECIALS

  • 89th Annual Academy Awards (Vincitore)
  • AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Diane Keaton
  • Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy, Valentine’s Day Special
  • Nathan For You: A Celebration

COMEDY/VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

  • Saturday Night Live (Vincitore)
  • Nathan For You
  • Portlandia
  • The President Show
  • Weekend Update Summer Edition

COMEDY/VARIETY TALK SERIES

  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Vincitore)
  • Conan
  • Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live
  • Late Night with Seth Meyers
  • Real Time with Bill Maher
  • The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
  • The Jim Jefferies Show

QUIZ AND AUDIENCE PARTICIPATION

  • Hollywood Game Night (Vincitore)
  • Jeopardy!

CHILDREN EPISODIC SPECIAL

  • “American Girl – Knowledge is Power”, American Girl (Vincitore)
  • “Just Add 1965,”, Just Add Magic
  • “Meet Julia”, Sesame Street
  • “The Magical Wand Chase: A Sesame Street Special”

DOCUMENTARY SCRIPT – CURRENT EVENTS

  • “Confronting ISIS”, Frontline (Vincitore)
  • “Poverty, Politics and Profit”, Frontline
  • “Unseen Enemy”

DOCUMENTARY SCRIPT – OTHER THAN CURRENT EVENTS

  • “The Great War” Part II, American Experience (Vincitore)
  • “Divided States of America” Part One, Frontline
  • “Rachel Carson”, American Experience
  • “The Great War” Part III, American Experience
  • “The Vietnam War,” Episode Six: “Things Fall Apart,”

NEWS SCRIPT – REGULARITY SCHEDULED, BULLETIN OR BREAKING REPORT

  • “White Helmets”, 60 Minutes (Vincitore)
  • “Obama Wiretap Allegations”, World News Tonight with David Muir
  • “September 29, 2017”, World News Now

NEWS SCRIPT – ANALYSIS, FEATURE OR COMMENTARY

  • “Chief of Chobani”, 60 Minutes (Vincitore)
  • “Fighting Famine” 60 Minutes

SHORTFORM NEW MEDIA – ADAPTED

  • “Starboy”, Zac & Mia (Vincitore)
  • “John Hancock”, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Slingshot
  • “Chapter 2” The Walking Dead: Red Machete
  • “Justicia” Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Slingshot

ON-AIR PROMOTION (RADIO OR TELEVISION)

  • “CBS Comedy”, CBS Television (Vincitore)
  • “The Good Fight”, CBS On-Air Promotions

RADIO/AUDIO DOCUMENTARY

  • “CBS Radio 90th Anniversary”, CBS News Radio (Vincitore)
  • “2016 Year in Review”, CBS News Radio
  • “Castro, Cuba & Communism”, CBS News Radio
  • “Remembering Princess Diana 20 Years Later”, ABC News Radio

RADIO/AUDIO NEWS SCRIPT – ANALYSIS, FEATURE OR COMMENTARY

  • “Dishin’ Digital on WCBS-AM”, WCBS (Vincitore)
  • Cuck Berry”, CBS News Radio/KNX
  • “Holiday Stories”, CBS News Radio
  • “On Nation, Overdosed: An Investigative Report”, ABC News Radio

RADIO/AUDIO NEWS SCRIPT – REGULARLY SCHEDULED, BULLETIN, OR BREAKING REPORT

  • “World News This Week: June 9, 2017”, ABC News Radio (Vincitore)
  • “Hugh Hefner: A Social Revolutionary in Silk Pajamas”, CBS News Radio
  • “World News This Week November 18, 2016”, ABC News Radio

DIGITAL NEWS

  • “The Super Predators”, Huffingtonpost.com (Vincitore)
  • “At the Capitol With Those for Whom Last Night Mattered the Most”, SplinterNews.com
  • “Becoming Ugly”, Jezebel.com
  • “Why Did Politicon Make Me Want To Die?”, SplinterNews.com

VIDEOGAME WRITING

  • Horizon Zero Dawn, Guerrilla Games/p (Vincitore)
  • Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, Arkane Studios-Bethesda Softworks
  • Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow, TinyCo/p
  • Madden NFL 18: Longshot, Tiburon/Electronic Arts

 

 

 

 

 

