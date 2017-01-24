Dalle 14.15 sono in diretta streaming su Youtube (legate, per l’Italia, al canale Sky Cinema Uno HD), le candidatura dell’89esima edizione degli Academy Awards, le premiazioni più attese della stagione cinematografica americana (e non solo). La cerimonia di premiazione si terrà il 26 febbraio 2017 a Los Angeles.
Segui la diretta streaming delle nominations all’Oscar 2017:
Oscar 2017: le nominations per il prestigioso riconoscimento
È finita la lung attesa per le candidature ai Premi Oscar 2017, l’edizione numero 89. Fra i documentari c’è “Fuocoammare” di Gianfranco Rosi. Rivali del film-documentario italiano che ha già vinto l’Orso d’oro a Berlino e numerosi altri premi sono: “I am Not Your Negro”, “Life Animated”, “OJ: Made in America” e “13th”. Quattordici le nomination per “La La Land” di Ryan Gossling e Emma Stone, 20esima candidatura per Meryl Streep
Di seguito la lista delle nominations, aggiornata in tempo reale.
Miglior film
La La Land
Moonlight
Manchester by the Sea
Arrival
Hell or High Water
Lion
Il diritto di contare
La battaglia di Hacksaw Ridge
Barriere
Miglior attore
Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)
Denzel Washington (Barriere)
Ryan Gosling (La La Land)
Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)
Andrew Garfield (La battaglia di Hacksaw Ridge)
Miglior attrice
Emma Stone (La La Land)
Natalie Portman (Jackie)
Meryl Streep (Florence)
Ruth Negga (Loving)
Isabelle Huppert (Elle)
Miglior attore non protagonista
Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water)
Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)
Dev Patel (Lion)
Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea)
Michael Shannon (Animali notturni)
Miglior attrice non protagonista
Viola Davis (Barriere)
Naomie Harris (Moonlight)
Nicole Kidman (Lion)
Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea)
Octavia Spencer (Il diritto di contare)
Miglior regia
Damien Chazelle (La La Land)
Barry Jenkins (Moonlight)
Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea)
Denis Villeneueve (Arrival)
Mel Gibson (La battaglia di Hacksaw Ridge)
Miglior sceneggiatura non originale
Moonlight (Barry Jenkins)
Lion (Luke Davies)
Arrival (Eric Heisserer)
Barriere (August Wilson)
Il diritto di contare (Allison Schroeder, Theodore Melfi)
Miglior sceneggiatura originale
Manchester by the Sea (Kenneth Lonergan)
La La Land (Damien Chazelle)
Hell or High Water (Taylor Sheridan)
20th century women (Mike Mills)
The Lobster (Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthymis Filippou)
Miglior film d’animazione
Zootropolis
Kubo and the Two Strings
Oceania
La mia vita da zucchina
The Red Turtle
Miglior montaggio
La La Land (Tom Cross)
Moonlight (Joi McMillon, Nat Sanders)
Arrival (Joe Walker)
La battaglia di Hacksaw Ridge (John Gilbert)
Hell or High Water
Miglior film straniero
Vi presento Toni Erdmann (Germany)
The Salesman (Iran)
A Man Called Ove (Sweden)
Land of Mine (Denmark)
Tanna (Australia)
Miglior colonna sonora
La La Land (Justin Hurwitz)
Lion (Dustin O’Halloran, Hauschka)
Moonlight (Nicholas Britell)
Jackie (Micachu)
Passangers (Thomas Newman)
Miglior scenografia
La La Land (Sandy Reynolds-Wasco, David Wasco)
Animali fantastici e dove trovarli (Stuart Craig)
Arrival (Patrice Vermette)
Ave, Cesare! (Jess Gonchor, Nancy Haigh)
Passengers
Migliori effetti visivi
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Il libro della giungla
Doctor Strange
Deepwater Horizon
Kubo and the Two Strings
Miglior fotografia
La La Land (Linus Sandgren)
Moonlight (James Laxton)
Arrival (Bradford Young)
Silence (Rodrigo Prieto)
Lion (Greig Fraser)
Miglior documentario
O.J.: Made in America
I Am Not Your Negro
Fire at Sea
13th
Life, Animated
Miglior documentario (corto)
The White Helmets
Joe’s Violin
Extremis
4.1 Miles
Watani: My Homeland
Miglior trucco
Suicide Squad
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Miglior canzone originale
“City of Stars” (La La Land)
“Audition” (La La Land)
“Can’t Stop the Feeling!” (Trolls)
“The Empty Chair” (Jim: The James Foley Story)
“How Far I’ll Go” (Oceania)
Migliori costumi
Animali fantastici e dove trovarli (Colleen Atwood)
Jackie (Madeline Fontaine)
Florence (Consolata Boyle)
La La Land (Mary Zophres)
Allied (Joanna Johnston)
Miglior cortometraggio animato
Piper (Pixar)
Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Pearl
Miglior cortometraggio live action
Ennemis Intériuers
Silent Nights
La Femme et le TGV
Sing
Timecode
Miglior montaggio sonoro
La La Land
Hacksaw Ridge
Arrival
Sully
Deepwater Horizon
Migliori effetti sonori
La La Land
Hacksaw Ridge
Arrival
13 Hours
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Alfonso Canale
24/01/2017