Dalle 14.15 sono in diretta streaming su Youtube (legate, per l’Italia, al canale Sky Cinema Uno HD), le candidatura dell’89esima edizione degli Academy Awards, le premiazioni più attese della stagione cinematografica americana (e non solo). La cerimonia di premiazione si terrà il 26 febbraio 2017 a Los Angeles.

È finita la lung attesa per le candidature ai Premi Oscar 2017, l’edizione numero 89. Fra i documentari c’è “Fuocoammare” di Gianfranco Rosi. Rivali del film-documentario italiano che ha già vinto l’Orso d’oro a Berlino e numerosi altri premi sono: “I am Not Your Negro”, “Life Animated”, “OJ: Made in America” e “13th”. Quattordici le nomination per “La La Land” di Ryan Gossling e Emma Stone, 20esima candidatura per Meryl Streep

Miglior film

La La Land

Moonlight

Manchester by the Sea

Arrival

Hell or High Water

Lion

Il diritto di contare

La battaglia di Hacksaw Ridge

Barriere

Miglior attore

Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)

Denzel Washington (Barriere)

Ryan Gosling (La La Land)

Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)

Andrew Garfield (La battaglia di Hacksaw Ridge)

Miglior attrice

Emma Stone (La La Land)

Natalie Portman (Jackie)

Meryl Streep (Florence)

Ruth Negga (Loving)

Isabelle Huppert (Elle)

Miglior attore non protagonista

Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water)

Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)

Dev Patel (Lion)

Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea)

Michael Shannon (Animali notturni)

Miglior attrice non protagonista

Viola Davis (Barriere)

Naomie Harris (Moonlight)

Nicole Kidman (Lion)

Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea)

Octavia Spencer (Il diritto di contare)

Miglior regia

Damien Chazelle (La La Land)

Barry Jenkins (Moonlight)

Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea)

Denis Villeneueve (Arrival)

Mel Gibson (La battaglia di Hacksaw Ridge)

Miglior sceneggiatura non originale

Moonlight (Barry Jenkins)

Lion (Luke Davies)

Arrival (Eric Heisserer)

Barriere (August Wilson)

Il diritto di contare (Allison Schroeder, Theodore Melfi)

Miglior sceneggiatura originale

Manchester by the Sea (Kenneth Lonergan)

La La Land (Damien Chazelle)

Hell or High Water (Taylor Sheridan)

20th century women (Mike Mills)

The Lobster (Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthymis Filippou)

Miglior film d’animazione

Zootropolis

Kubo and the Two Strings

Oceania

La mia vita da zucchina

The Red Turtle

Miglior montaggio

La La Land (Tom Cross)

Moonlight (Joi McMillon, Nat Sanders)

Arrival (Joe Walker)

La battaglia di Hacksaw Ridge (John Gilbert)

Hell or High Water

Miglior film straniero

Vi presento Toni Erdmann (Germany)

The Salesman (Iran)

A Man Called Ove (Sweden)

Land of Mine (Denmark)

Tanna (Australia)

Miglior colonna sonora

La La Land (Justin Hurwitz)

Lion (Dustin O’Halloran, Hauschka)

Moonlight (Nicholas Britell)

Jackie (Micachu)

Passangers (Thomas Newman)

Miglior scenografia

La La Land (Sandy Reynolds-Wasco, David Wasco)

Animali fantastici e dove trovarli (Stuart Craig)

Arrival (Patrice Vermette)

Ave, Cesare! (Jess Gonchor, Nancy Haigh)

Passengers

Migliori effetti visivi

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Il libro della giungla

Doctor Strange

Deepwater Horizon

Kubo and the Two Strings

Miglior fotografia

La La Land (Linus Sandgren)

Moonlight (James Laxton)

Arrival (Bradford Young)

Silence (Rodrigo Prieto)

Lion (Greig Fraser)

Miglior documentario

O.J.: Made in America

I Am Not Your Negro

Fire at Sea

13th

Life, Animated

Miglior documentario (corto)

The White Helmets

Joe’s Violin

Extremis

4.1 Miles

Watani: My Homeland

Miglior trucco

Suicide Squad

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Miglior canzone originale

“City of Stars” (La La Land)

“Audition” (La La Land)

“Can’t Stop the Feeling!” (Trolls)

“The Empty Chair” (Jim: The James Foley Story)

“How Far I’ll Go” (Oceania)

Migliori costumi

Animali fantastici e dove trovarli (Colleen Atwood)

Jackie (Madeline Fontaine)

Florence (Consolata Boyle)

La La Land (Mary Zophres)

Allied (Joanna Johnston)

Miglior cortometraggio animato

Piper (Pixar)

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Pearl

Miglior cortometraggio live action

Ennemis Intériuers

Silent Nights

La Femme et le TGV

Sing

Timecode

Miglior montaggio sonoro

La La Land

Hacksaw Ridge

Arrival

Sully

Deepwater Horizon

Migliori effetti sonori

La La Land

Hacksaw Ridge

Arrival

13 Hours

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Alfonso Canale

24/01/2017