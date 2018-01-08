Con la settantacinquesima edizione dei Golden Globe è iniziata la stagione dei premi, che terminerà con la cerimonia dei premi Oscar nel mese di marzo. Tenutasi al Beverly Hilton Hotel di Beverly Hills in California e condotta da Seth Meyers si è svolta la consegna dei premi cinematografici e televisivi assegnati dalla Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Golden Globe 2018: la cerimonia di premiazione

Da sempre considerati indicatori per i prossimi premi Oscar, la settantacinquesima edizione dei Golden Globe ha visto il successo del film “Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri” con protagonista una straordinaria Frances McDormand. Premiati anche film come “Lady Bird” diretto dalla regista Greta Gerwing e “La forma dell’acqua” di Guillermo Del Toro, già vincitore del Leone D’Oro a Venezia.

Per la televisione a dominare è stata la miniserie “Big Little Lies” che si è portato a casa quattro premi. Premiata anche la serie rivelazione di quest’anno prodotta da Hulu, “The Handmaid’s Tale”, e la serie comica prodotta da Amazon “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”.

Durante la serata è stata premiata con il Golden Globe alla carriera Oprah Winfrey, che durante il suo discorso di ringraziamento ha toccato temi caldi come l’odio raziale e le molestie dello scandalo venuto fuori in questi mesi.

Delusione invece per le cinque candidature che avevano i prodotti italiani (tre per Luca Guadagnino), che ritornano a mani vuote.

Golden Globe 2018: tutti i vincitori

Miglior film drammatico

Chiamami col tuo nome

Dunkirk

The Post

La forma dell’acqua

Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri

Miglior film di genere comedy o musical

The Disaster Artist

Get Out

The Greatest Showman

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

Miglior regista

Guillermo del Toro, La forma dell’acqua

Martin McDonagh, Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Ridley Scott, Tutti i soldi del mondo

Steven Spielberg, The Post

Miglior attore in un film drammatico

Timothée Chalamet, Chiamami col tuo nome

Daniel Day-Lewis, Il filo nascosto

Tom Hanks, The Post

Gary Oldman, L’ora più buia

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Miglior attrice in un film drammatico

Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game

Sally Hawkins, La forma dell’acqua

Frances McDormand, Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri

Meryl Streep, The Post

Michelle Williams, Tutti i soldi del mondo

Miglior attrice in un film di genere comedy o musical

Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul

Helen Mirren, Ella & John – The Leisure Seeker

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Emma Stone, La battaglia dei sessi

Miglior attore in un film di genere comedy o musical

Steve Carell, La battaglia dei sessi

Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Miglior sceneggiatura originale

Aaron Sorkin, Molly’s Game

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Martin McDonagh, Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri

Liz Hannah e Josh Singer, The Post

Guillermo del Toro e Vanessa Taylor, La forma dell’acqua

Miglior attrice non protagonista

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Hong Chau, Downsizing – Vivere alla grande

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, La forma dell’acqua

Miglior attore non protagonista

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Armie Hammer, Chiamami col tuo nome

Richard Jenkins, La forma dell’acqua

Christopher Plummer, Tutti i soldi del mondo

Sam Rockwell, Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri

Miglior film straniero

Una mujer fantástica, Cile

Per primo hanno ucciso mio padre, Cambogia

Oltre la notte, Germania

Loveless, Russia

The Square, Svezia, Germania e Francia

Miglior film d’animazione

Baby Boss

The Breadwinner

Ferdinand

Coco

Loving Vincent

Miglior canzone originale per il cinema

“Home,” Ferdinand

“Mighty River,” Mudbound

“Remember Me,” Coco

“The Star”, The Star

“This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman

Miglior colonna sonora per il cinema

Alexandre Desplat, La forma dell’acqua

Jonny Greenwood, Il filo nascosto

John Williams, The Post

Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk

Carter Burwell, Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri

Miglior serie tv drammatica

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

This is Us

Miglior serie tv di genere comedy

Black-ish

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Master of None

SMILF

Will & Grace

Miglior miniserie o film per la tv

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

The Sinner

Top of the Lake: China Girl

Miglior attore in una serie tv drammatica

Sterling K. Brown, This is Us

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Miglior attrice in una serie tv drammatica

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce

Katherine Langford, Tredici

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Miglior attore in una serie tv comedy o musical

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari Master of None

Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick

William H. Macy, Shameless

Eric McCormack, Will & Grace

Miglior attrice in una serie tv comedy o musical

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Alison Brie, Glow

Issa Rae, Insecure

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Frankie Shaw, SMILF

Miglior attore in una miniserie o in un film per la tv

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Jude Law, The Young Pope

Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

Miglior attrice in una miniserie o in un film per la tv

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie o film per la tv

Alfred Molina, Feud

Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

David Thewlis, Fargo

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

Miglior attrice non protagonista per una serie o film per la tv

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Chrissy Metz, This is Us

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

Tomas Barile

