Con la settantacinquesima edizione dei Golden Globe è iniziata la stagione dei premi, che terminerà con la cerimonia dei premi Oscar nel mese di marzo. Tenutasi al Beverly Hilton Hotel di Beverly Hills in California e condotta da Seth Meyers si è svolta la consegna dei premi cinematografici e televisivi assegnati dalla Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
Golden Globe 2018: la cerimonia di premiazione
Da sempre considerati indicatori per i prossimi premi Oscar, la settantacinquesima edizione dei Golden Globe ha visto il successo del film “Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri” con protagonista una straordinaria Frances McDormand. Premiati anche film come “Lady Bird” diretto dalla regista Greta Gerwing e “La forma dell’acqua” di Guillermo Del Toro, già vincitore del Leone D’Oro a Venezia.
Per la televisione a dominare è stata la miniserie “Big Little Lies” che si è portato a casa quattro premi. Premiata anche la serie rivelazione di quest’anno prodotta da Hulu, “The Handmaid’s Tale”, e la serie comica prodotta da Amazon “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”.
Durante la serata è stata premiata con il Golden Globe alla carriera Oprah Winfrey, che durante il suo discorso di ringraziamento ha toccato temi caldi come l’odio raziale e le molestie dello scandalo venuto fuori in questi mesi.
Delusione invece per le cinque candidature che avevano i prodotti italiani (tre per Luca Guadagnino), che ritornano a mani vuote.
Golden Globe 2018: tutti i vincitori
Miglior film drammatico
Chiamami col tuo nome
Dunkirk
The Post
La forma dell’acqua
Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri
Miglior film di genere comedy o musical
The Disaster Artist
Get Out
The Greatest Showman
I, Tonya
Lady Bird
Miglior regista
Guillermo del Toro, La forma dell’acqua
Martin McDonagh, Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Ridley Scott, Tutti i soldi del mondo
Steven Spielberg, The Post
Miglior attore in un film drammatico
Timothée Chalamet, Chiamami col tuo nome
Daniel Day-Lewis, Il filo nascosto
Tom Hanks, The Post
Gary Oldman, L’ora più buia
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Miglior attrice in un film drammatico
Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game
Sally Hawkins, La forma dell’acqua
Frances McDormand, Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri
Meryl Streep, The Post
Michelle Williams, Tutti i soldi del mondo
Miglior attrice in un film di genere comedy o musical
Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul
Helen Mirren, Ella & John – The Leisure Seeker
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Emma Stone, La battaglia dei sessi
Miglior attore in un film di genere comedy o musical
Steve Carell, La battaglia dei sessi
Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Miglior sceneggiatura originale
Aaron Sorkin, Molly’s Game
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Martin McDonagh, Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri
Liz Hannah e Josh Singer, The Post
Guillermo del Toro e Vanessa Taylor, La forma dell’acqua
Miglior attrice non protagonista
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Hong Chau, Downsizing – Vivere alla grande
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, La forma dell’acqua
Miglior attore non protagonista
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Armie Hammer, Chiamami col tuo nome
Richard Jenkins, La forma dell’acqua
Christopher Plummer, Tutti i soldi del mondo
Sam Rockwell, Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri
Miglior film straniero
Una mujer fantástica, Cile
Per primo hanno ucciso mio padre, Cambogia
Oltre la notte, Germania
Loveless, Russia
The Square, Svezia, Germania e Francia
Miglior film d’animazione
Baby Boss
The Breadwinner
Ferdinand
Coco
Loving Vincent
Miglior canzone originale per il cinema
“Home,” Ferdinand
“Mighty River,” Mudbound
“Remember Me,” Coco
“The Star”, The Star
“This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman
Miglior colonna sonora per il cinema
Alexandre Desplat, La forma dell’acqua
Jonny Greenwood, Il filo nascosto
John Williams, The Post
Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk
Carter Burwell, Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri
Miglior serie tv drammatica
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
This is Us
Miglior serie tv di genere comedy
Black-ish
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Master of None
SMILF
Will & Grace
Miglior miniserie o film per la tv
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
The Sinner
Top of the Lake: China Girl
Miglior attore in una serie tv drammatica
Sterling K. Brown, This is Us
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Miglior attrice in una serie tv drammatica
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Claire Foy, The Crown
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce
Katherine Langford, Tredici
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Miglior attore in una serie tv comedy o musical
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Aziz Ansari Master of None
Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick
William H. Macy, Shameless
Eric McCormack, Will & Grace
Miglior attrice in una serie tv comedy o musical
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Alison Brie, Glow
Issa Rae, Insecure
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Frankie Shaw, SMILF
Miglior attore in una miniserie o in un film per la tv
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Jude Law, The Young Pope
Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
Miglior attrice in una miniserie o in un film per la tv
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie o film per la tv
Alfred Molina, Feud
Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
David Thewlis, Fargo
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
Miglior attrice non protagonista per una serie o film per la tv
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Chrissy Metz, This is Us
Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies
Tomas Barile
08/01/2018