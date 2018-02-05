DGA Awards: vincitori della 70esima edizione

Sabato sera, i Directors Guild of America Awards, presentato da Judd Apatow, hanno premiato i più bravi registi della stagione. L’evento tenutosi al Beverly Hilton di Beverly Hills, in California ha premiato diversi registi, tra cui Jon Favreau, Guillermo Del Toro, Kevin Bacon e Jordan Peele.

Tutti i film in gara e i vincitori

Miglior regia di un film

-Guillermo del Toro (Vincitore): La Forma Dell’Acqua – The Shape of Water

-Greta Gerwig: Lady Bird

-Martin McDonagh: Tre Manifesti A Ebbing, Missouri

-Christopher Nolan: Dunkirk

-Jordan Peele: Scappa – Get Out

Miglior regia di una serie televisiva drammatica

-Reed Morano (Vincitore): The Handmaid’s Tale, “Offred”

-The Duffer Brothers: Stranger Things, “Chapter Nine: The Gate”

-Jeremy Podeswa: Il Trono Di Spade, “The Dragon and the Wolf”

-Matt Shakman: Il Trono Di Spade, “The Spoils of War”

-Alan Taylor: Il Trono Di Spade, “Beyond the Wall”

Miglior regia di film o miniserie per la tv

–Jean-Marc Vallee (Vincitore): Big Little Lies – Piccole grandi bugie

-Barry Levinson: The Wizard Of Lies

-Kyra Sedgwick: Story Of A Girl

-George C. Wolfe: The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks

Miglior regia di una serie tv commedia

-Beth McCarthy-Miller (Vincitore): Veep, “Chicklet”

-Aziz Ansari: Master Of None, “The Thief”

-Mike Judge: Silicon Valley, “Server Error”

-Melina Matsoukas: Master Of None, “Thanksgiving”

-Amy Sherman-Palladino: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Miglior regista esordiente

-Jordan Peele (Vincitore): Scappa – Get Out

-Geremy Jasper: Patti Cake$

-William Oldroyd: Lady Macbeth

-Taylor Sheridan: Wind River

-Aaron Sorkin: Molly’s Game

Miglior regista di un documentario

-Matthew Heineman (Vincitore): City Of Ghosts

-Ken Burns and Lynn Novick: The Vietnam War

-Bryan Fogel: Icarus

-Steve James: Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

-Errol Morris: Wormwood

Miglior regista di un reality

-Brian Smith (Vincitore): MasterChef, “Vegas Deluxe & Oyster Shucks”

-Hisham Abed: Encore!, “Pilot”

-John Gonzalez: Live PD, “Episode 50”

-Adam Vetri: Dare to Live, “Chainsmokers”

-Kent Weed: Spartan: The Ultimate Team Challenge, “Season Premiere”

Miglior regista di Variety/Talk/News/Sports

-Don Roy King (Vincitore): Saturday Night Live, “Host: Jimmy Fallon”

-Andre Allen: Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, “#2061”

-Paul G. Casey: Real Time With Bill Maher, “#1527”

-Jim Hoskinson: The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, “Joe Biden/Elton John”

-Paul Pennolino: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, “French Elections”

Miglior regista di Variety/Talk/News/Sports (speciali)

-Glenn Weiss (Vincitore): The 89th Annual Academy Awards

-Stan Lathan: Dave Chappelle: The Age of Spin

-Linda Mendoza: Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize Honoring David Letterman

-Paul Pennolino: Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents Not The White House Correspondents ‘Dinner

-Amy Schumer: Amy Schumer: The Leather Special

Miglior regista di programmi per bambini

-Niki Caro (Vincitore): Anne with an E, “Your Will Shall Decide Your Destiny”

-Benjamin Lehmann: The Magical Wand Chase: A Sesame Street Special

-Lily Mariye: Just Add Magic, “Just Add Meddling”

-Alison McDonald: An American Girl Story: Summer Camp, Friends for Life

-Matthew O’Neill and Thalia Sodi: 15: A Quinceañera Story: Zoey

Miglior regista di pubblicità

-Martin de Thura (Vincitore): (Epoch Films)

-Alma Har’el: (Epoch Films)

-Hoffman/Metoyer: (MJZ)

-Miles Jay: (Smuggler)

-Isaiah Seret: (Biscuit Filmworks)

Matteo Farinaccia

05/02/2018