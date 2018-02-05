DGA Awards: vincitori della 70esima edizione

Sabato sera, i Directors Guild of America Awards, presentato da Judd Apatow, hanno premiato i più bravi registi della stagione. L’evento tenutosi al Beverly Hilton di Beverly Hills, in California ha premiato diversi registi, tra cui Jon Favreau, Guillermo Del Toro, Kevin Bacon e Jordan Peele.
Tutti i film in gara e i vincitori
Miglior regia di un film
-Guillermo del Toro (Vincitore): La Forma Dell’Acqua – The Shape of Water
-Greta Gerwig: Lady Bird
-Martin McDonagh: Tre Manifesti A Ebbing, Missouri
-Christopher Nolan: Dunkirk
-Jordan Peele: Scappa – Get Out
Miglior regia di una serie televisiva drammatica
-Reed Morano (Vincitore): The Handmaid’s Tale, “Offred”
-The Duffer Brothers: Stranger Things, “Chapter Nine: The Gate”
-Jeremy Podeswa: Il Trono Di Spade, “The Dragon and the Wolf”
-Matt Shakman: Il Trono Di Spade, “The Spoils of War”
-Alan Taylor: Il Trono Di Spade, “Beyond the Wall”
Miglior regia di film o miniserie per la tv
–Jean-Marc Vallee (Vincitore): Big Little Lies – Piccole grandi bugie
-Barry Levinson: The Wizard Of Lies
-Kyra Sedgwick: Story Of A Girl
-George C. Wolfe: The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks
Miglior regia di una serie tv commedia
-Beth McCarthy-Miller (Vincitore): Veep, “Chicklet”
-Aziz Ansari: Master Of None, “The Thief”
-Mike Judge: Silicon Valley, “Server Error”
-Melina Matsoukas: Master Of None, “Thanksgiving”
-Amy Sherman-Palladino: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Miglior regista esordiente
-Jordan Peele (Vincitore): Scappa – Get Out
-Geremy Jasper: Patti Cake$
-William Oldroyd: Lady Macbeth
-Taylor Sheridan: Wind River
-Aaron Sorkin: Molly’s Game
Miglior regista di un documentario
-Matthew Heineman (Vincitore): City Of Ghosts
-Ken Burns and Lynn Novick: The Vietnam War
-Bryan Fogel: Icarus
-Steve James: Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
-Errol Morris: Wormwood
Miglior regista di un reality
-Brian Smith (Vincitore): MasterChef, “Vegas Deluxe & Oyster Shucks”
-Hisham Abed: Encore!, “Pilot”
-John Gonzalez: Live PD, “Episode 50”
-Adam Vetri: Dare to Live, “Chainsmokers”
-Kent Weed: Spartan: The Ultimate Team Challenge, “Season Premiere”
Miglior regista di Variety/Talk/News/Sports
-Don Roy King (Vincitore): Saturday Night Live, “Host: Jimmy Fallon”
-Andre Allen: Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, “#2061”
-Paul G. Casey: Real Time With Bill Maher, “#1527”
-Jim Hoskinson: The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, “Joe Biden/Elton John”
-Paul Pennolino: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, “French Elections”
Miglior regista di Variety/Talk/News/Sports (speciali)
-Glenn Weiss (Vincitore): The 89th Annual Academy Awards
-Stan Lathan: Dave Chappelle: The Age of Spin
-Linda Mendoza: Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize Honoring David Letterman
-Paul Pennolino: Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents Not The White House Correspondents ‘Dinner
-Amy Schumer: Amy Schumer: The Leather Special
Miglior regista di programmi per bambini
-Niki Caro (Vincitore): Anne with an E, “Your Will Shall Decide Your Destiny”
-Benjamin Lehmann: The Magical Wand Chase: A Sesame Street Special
-Lily Mariye: Just Add Magic, “Just Add Meddling”
-Alison McDonald: An American Girl Story: Summer Camp, Friends for Life
-Matthew O’Neill and Thalia Sodi: 15: A Quinceañera Story: Zoey
Miglior regista di pubblicità
-Martin de Thura (Vincitore): (Epoch Films)
-Alma Har’el: (Epoch Films)
-Hoffman/Metoyer: (MJZ)
-Miles Jay: (Smuggler)
-Isaiah Seret: (Biscuit Filmworks)
Matteo Farinaccia
05/02/2018